Karnataka elections: Lessons for both Modi and Rahul

By Vidyadharan MP

After the defeat of the BJP candidates in two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and one in Bihar few months back, all the eyes of political observers were on the Karnataka Assembly elections. In this State, bordering Tami Nadu, the elections have finally ended in a hung Assembly, as predicted by most of the poll surveys.

Both the main parties, the BJP and the Congress, failed to win even simple majority despite high profile campaigns by Prime Minster Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. None of them could impress convincingly the voters to vote their party to power.

Though the BJP emerged as the largest party, it ended with 104 seats, eight short of majority in the 224-member Assembly. The Congress too fought back despite incumbency, winning 78 seats while former prime minister Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular) got 38 seats (against 40 in last assembly).

From 40 seats in the last elections, the BJP put up a good performance, winning 60 odd more seats. But was it all expected from the ruling party of the Centre?

If one goes by the electoral record of State in the last 33 years, the people have never re-elected a State government. The last time it re-elected a government was in 1985. By this yardstick, the Congress government of Siddaramiaih should have lost any way – even if BJP’s big guns, Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah and others, did not campaign for the party. In fact, BJP State leader, and this time CM candidate, B.S. Yeddyruppa had himself won the party 110 seats in 2008. He then became the chief minister with the support of few independent MLAs, forming the first-ever BJP government in south India.

So, by the above logic, the BJP should have won the elections convincingly, as not only because it was its turn this time, but also because its campaigns were led by Modi, the most popular leader now, and Amit Shah, who is credited by many with shrewd electoral calculations and strategy.

But it didn’t happen? Why? Does it show a declining appeal of Narendra Modi? Does it bode well for Modi as he plans to get re-elected in the next general elections?

Or, if he hadn’t campaigned, would have the BJP fared even more badly?

No doubt, Modi had drawn huge crowds wherever he went. Initially he was supposed to address 15 rallies. But towards the end, he had to address five more rallies, taking the total to 21. His focus was on women empowerment, farmer suicides, water scarcity, corruption and tourism.

But it seems the people appeared to have ignored his tears on these issues as they thought the government has not done enough, though it could have done. In fact, it exposed the PM as he talked of fighting corruption when the CM candidate himself was a tainted leader and infamous Reddy brothers (mine mafia) were supporting the BJP. One of them even sat on the dais along with the PM.

People also knew the Central government of Modi was hesitating to take a decision on the Cauvery Board because of the elections, despite the strictures from the Supreme Court. The BJP, now being antagonised the Janata Dal, could not afford to ignore the Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu. So it is in a dilemma over Cauvery. BJP itself is unlikely to win many seats in other south Indian States as well, especially now with the parting away with Chandra Babu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh.

However, there was a time when Modi commanded lots of respect and aroused aspirations of youth across India. It was such a standing of Modi which brought the BJP to power at the Centre. Modi then drove the party to power in Maharashtra, overshadowing the Shiv Sena, the partner of the BJP for a long time. Then came UP where too Modi magic crushed then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s SP and Mayawati’s BSP, despite the problems caused to the common man because of demonetisation and the resultant job losses.

However, Modi magic didn’t work either in Punjab (where the Congress won the assembly elections) or Goa. However, in Goa, the BJP managed to form government with post poll alliance.

Anyway, in Karnataka, the credit goes to outgoing chief minister Siddaramiaih and Rahul Gandhi for giving the BJP a good fight, trying hard to arrest the incumbency factor, which had always been a big barrier for chief ministers seeking re-election.

The BJP had begun the election strategy for the state more than an year ago. Amit Shah had been visiting the State repeatedly while in the last two months, he almost camped in the State, supervising each and every poll moves. Even Modi managed to spend 10 days towards the closing of the campaign, giving a grand finale to the party campaigns.

But despite all these efforts, the strategy couldn’t click as it should have. Obviously, the people didn’t get convinced to vote for them. It was of course not because of lack of efforts from Modi and Shah. Both used all their skills. Also, there was no lack of resources. So, it means the people have started losing faith in the leadership of Modi.

Using Modi in Assembly elections meant that he had to tackle local politics where the standards are generally low. So, to win small points, the PM launched personal attacks on chief ministers as he did in not only in Karnataka but also in Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Meghalaya, etc. The punches from both sides were many times below the belt. This has resulted in the erosion of the PM’s standing.

In fact, instead of going to each States for local campaigning, Modi should have focussed on the next general elections. In earlier days, PMs rarely used to go for assembly campaigns. A good image would have made Modi’s job easier. But now it seems the image damage is beyond repair.

With Modi and Shah making a big mistake again in choosing to ask the Karnataka Governor to invite the BJP leader for forming government, the party seems to be losing more popular support. Even party leaders privately say it was a wrong move, as it has no option but to encourage defection of MLAs with the use of money. The majority is clearly now with the Congress-Janata Dal combine who has given an affidavit to the Governor with names of their MLAs.

But most observers knew the Governor, Vajubhai Vala, a former Gujarat minister, who had sacrificed his MLA seat for Modi, would only oblige the BJP candidate, Yeddyruppa, first. And he was sworn in hurriedly, by giving 15 days time to prove majority – in short for arranging or busying MLAs from either the Congress or Janata Dal camp.

In short, the BJP is increasing the number of chief ministers, by hook or by crook. It did so in Goa and Manipur. But in real sense, it is losing support of its well wishers who want the party to behave differently from the Congress.

Now, the next focus will be on forthcoming bye-elections in western Uttar Pradesh on 28 May. The elections were necessitated by the deaths of BJP legislators – in the Kairana Lok Sabha constituency and Noorpur assembly seat. The SP-BSP combine will be experimenting again their joint fight against the BJP. These results may send out a clear signal as to which direction the political winds are going to blow.

The Karnataka elections have sent out a strong message to the Congress. It will have to play second fiddle in most States if it needs to defeat its brutal enemy. If it had combined with the JD-(S), the alliance could have almost swept the State. The Congress leadership has to take a final call on its top priority — whether it wants power or it wants to keep the BJP away from power.

(The writer is a senior journalist and Additional Director (Communications) of Observer Research Foundation, Delhi)