Malaysian Police find 2.87 million Sri Lankan Rupees in ex-Premier’s mansion

Malaysian Police said that they had found 2.87 million Sri Lankan Rupees in former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak’s mansion.

Malaysian police on Thursday (May 17) night raided three apartments in a posh Kuala Lumpur condominium owned by Razak’s family, carting away 284 boxes containing luxury handbags and 72 bags filled with jewellery, cash of various denominations, watches and other valuables.

Amar Singh, director of police commercial crime investigations, said the police have searched six premises since Wednesday – the Prime Minister’s Office, Najib’s residence in Taman Duta and four other residences linked to him.

At one of these residences, Pavilion Residences, the police took what was likely to be their biggest haul, loading five police trucks with hundreds of orange boxes containing Hermes Birkin bags. Astro Awani reported that a police officer emerged from the condominium with a money counting machine.

Singh, who spoke to reporters outside the condominium early Friday (May 18) morning after the raid, said the apartments belonged to a “Tan Sri”, but declined to say more.

“The total sum worth of items cannot be ascertained now,” said Singh. “We’ll be counting and will know by tomorrow.” He said: “The number of jewellery is rather big.”

Many of the orange boxes were labelled with pictures of different Birkin bags, with descriptions such as “Brown Ostrich”.

On Friday (May 18) the crime investigation team lodged a report of the items seized from the Taman Duta mansion, which included over 50 luxury handbags from brands like Chanel, Gucci and Prada. Amongst the haul were ten luxury watches including several Rolexes and a Patek Philippe, as well as RM537,000 (S$181,000) and 2.87 million Sri Lankan rupees (S$24,400) in cash.

The police said the items were seized as the team had reasonable grounds to suspect they were the subject matter of a crime or crimes under Malaysia’s Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. (Colombo Gazette)