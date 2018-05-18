NDB holds Investor Webinar

NDB Bank recently held its Investor Webinar following the release of the Bank’s 2018 Q1 Financial results to the Colombo Stock exchange. The investor webinar marks a key item in the Bank’s structured investor relations initiatives in providing flexible and easily accessible platforms for investors and analysts from diverse backgrounds to reach out to the top management of the Bank.

The NDB Investor Webinar is held every quarter once the quarterly financial statements are released to the Colombo Stock Exchange. The Q1 2018 webinar was conducted on the 14th of May 2018 with the participation of analysts and investors from across the globe, connecting via webex technology in real-time.

The webinar was conducted by the CEO, Dimantha Seneviratne, along with a panel comprising the senior management of the Bank with representation from Finance and key business areas. The presentation was followed by a fruitful session of questions from the participants, which were clarified by the Panel.

Accordingly, the webinar enabled analysts, investors and stakeholders to get an in depth insight into the financial performance of the Bank for the first quarter of 2018 and the Bank’s way forward.

The webinar can be viewed as a playback video and referred as an edited transcript in the Bank’s corporate website within five working days of the webinar.

Other investor and analyst support of the Bank includes hosting investor forums for half year and full year financial results, maintaining a web page dedicated to investor information which is updated timely and having dedicated communications channels for investors and analysts.

NDB’s dedicated investor initiatives were recognized with a gold award at the CFA Sri Lanka Capital Market Awards 2017, for the second consecutive year.

NDB Bank was adjudged as the Best Bank in Sri Lanka 2018 by the Global Finance Magazine of USA.