Tamils in the North mourn victims of the final battle

Tamils in the North today mourned the victims of the final stages of the war between the LTTE and the military.

Shops were closed in Jaffna and some parts of the North and East as a mark of respect to the hundreds of Tamils killed or missing.

A commemoration event was also held in Mullivaikkal where the final battle took place before the LTTE was defeated on May 18, 2009 and the Government declared on May 19 that the war had ended.

Northern Province Chief Minister C.V. Wigneswaran attended the event in Mullivaikkal where hundreds of people gathered at a monument to mourn the dead. (Colombo Gazette)

