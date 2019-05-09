20 Best CBD Oil Drops for 2019 With Lab Results – CBD Hacker

CBD oil drops that are made to be taken sublingually, or under the tongue, are among the most popular formats for CBD. But the industry’s lack of transparency makes it difficult to find the best CBD oil drops for you. We’re here to remove the guesswork and trial and error from purchasing CBD oil. Our updated and expanded ranking of the top CBD oils includes the latest information and new, up-and-coming CBD brands. We evaluated each company’s business practices and customer service, sent samples out to a third-party lab for testing, and compared the potency and price for each product. We also used a blind tasting process to eliminate bias and get our authentic reactions to each product. Ready to learn more? Read on to find the CBD oil drops that are right for you. Best CBD Oils These five brands earned the highest marks in this year’s review: Lazarus Naturals Joy Organics RE Botanicals Bluebird Botanicals Head + Heal See the full ranking and detailed reviews for all 20 of the top CBD oil drops below! 20 Best CBD Oils Editor’s Choice Awards As we calculated our results for this ranking, we found that a few brands really stood out in specific areas. So, before we get into our methodology, we want to highlight a few of these overachievers. Want to see which brand earned the highest scores overall? Skip to the full ranking to find out. Best Full Spectrum CBD (Tie) Best CBD Oil Drops: Best Full Spectrum – 4 Corners Cannabis 4 Corners Cannabis Seed-to-sale control translates to a complete spectrum of cannabinoids. Particularly high in CBC and CBG. (Save 15% with code Hacker15!) Shop Now Best CBD Oil Drops: Best Full Spectrum – NuLeaf Naturals NuLeaf Naturals NuLeaf Naturals believes that a higher proportion of alternate cannabinoids leads to a more effective blend. Offers high levels of CBDa and CBC. Shop Now Best THC-Free CBD Oil Best CBD Oil Drops: Best THC Free – Joy Organics Joy Organics A newcomer to the CBD scene, Joy Organics is already earning all-around high marks with their THC-free CBD oils. Shop Now Best Customer Experience Best CBD Oil Drops: Best Customer Experience – Fab CBD Fab CBD Fab’s streamlined user experience and stellar service help to explain why our readers rave about this company. Shop Now Best USDA-Certified Organic CBD Best CBD Oil Drops: Best USDA Organic – RE Botanicals RE Botanicals One of the first CBD brands to qualify for the USDA organic seal, RE Botanicals won us over with their commitment to quality and sustainability. Shop Now Table of Contents Choosing the best CBD oil drops for 2019 was no easy task. Not only did we have to taste every single sample, but we also called each company’s customer service reps and sent samples to a third-party lab for analysis. Let’s just say there was a lot of math involved. So, we have a lot of ground to cover! Here’s what you can expect to find ahead: Methodology: How we ranked the top CBD oil drops Value: CBD oil price comparison Potency: Cannabinoid profile comparison The 20 Best CBD Oil Drops of 2019 Click on any of the list items above to skip to the relevant section, or just keep reading! Our Methodology We selected a mix of established brands and rising stars to evaluate for this ranking. To do that, we looked at the products CBD users are recommending in online communities, and which brands are generating buzz in the industry. We also included companies that had previously reached out to us, asking to be evaluated. In the end, we whittled down a starting list of 60 companies, and ended up fully evaluating about 35 different samples. Then, we scored each one in these five main categories: Product quality and value User experience Customer service Reputation Transparency and accuracy We want to make sure that our rankings are as relevant as possible, for as many different people as possible. That’s why we incorporated feedback from our readers into our scoring metrics this year. Want to get a peek behind the ranking? Click on the sections below to get more information about what data went into each category. Product Quality and Value As always, the product category carried the greatest weight in our final scores. That’s because it included some of the most important questions for consumers: Quality: What are the ingredients in this oil? Sourcing: Where does the hemp come from? Value: What is the price per milligram of CBD? Flavor: Can I stand to take this regularly? We’ve also updated the way we award points for flavor in this ranking, to account for the increased bitterness that is typical of higher-potency full spectrum products. User Experience A company could be offering the best product out there. But if the webstore crashes every time you try to make a purchase, then it doesn’t do you any good. That’s why we closely evaluated each company’s website for performance, design, and accessibility. We also checked to see how easy it is to find important information, from shipping and return policies to the ingredient lists for each product. Customer Service We only want to recommend companies that stand by their customers. If you have a question or a problem with your CBD product, you should be able to count on quick, friendly, and knowledgeable customer care. In addition to using secret-shopper-style research to see how each company’s customer service measured up, we also checked to see how consumer-friendly their policies are. For example, we looked at: Shipping policies Return policies and satisfaction guarantees Assistance programs Loyalty or rewards programs Among the top brands, the quality of their customer service was often the deciding factor that determined a higher score. Reputation For the reputation category, we looked at each company’s track record. We scoured the web for reviews to see what customers have been saying over time, and to look for any red flags. We also looked at how each company interacts with customers. Do they respond professionally to critical reviews? Transparency and accuracy Finally, in an industry that essentially regulates itself, transparency is massively important to building trust for consumers. For this category, we looked at the types of information that each company was willing to share. We also evaluated how easy it was to access that information. This is also where those third-party lab results came in. We compared our lab’s analysis to the CBD quantity listed on each product’s label. And where companies made their own lab results public, we looked at how extensive, up-to-date, and easy to find their lab results were. It was important to us to eliminate bias as much as possible, so we used a blind testing process to evaluate the products for taste, aroma, texture, and appearance. Most importantly, we sent samples of each product to a third-party lab for CBD and THC potency tests. While some variation is to be expected, no products that tested more than 10 percent below the advertised amount of CBD are included in this ranking. Value: CBD Oil Price Comparison Looking for the best CBD oil deals? Here’s our price comparison of each brand we evaluated. CompanyProductsppmg CBDsizemg CBD Lazarus Naturals High Potency Oral Tincture Blood Orange $0.04 60 3000 Plus CBD Oil Extra Strength Gold Formula Peppermint $0.06 60 750 CBDistillery CBDrop Full Spectrum Oil $0.06 30 2500 Head + Heal CBD Oil $0.06 30 1200 EsseCann Lemon Drop $0.07 30 2000 Mission Farms CBD All varieties $0.10 30 1000 Bluebird Botanicals Hemp Classic $0.10 30 250 Pure Spectrum XL Hemp Oil $0.10 30 1250 Oilly CBD Natural Flavor $0.10 30 1000 RE Botanicals Hemp 25 $0.11 30 750 Fab Premium CBD Oil Drops – Natural $0.11 30 1200 Joy Organics Summer Lemon $0.12 30 500 Hoboken Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Hemp Oil $0.12 30 500 NuLeaf CBD $0.12 30 1450 Pure Kind Botanicals Wellness Nectar $0.13 30 750 Press Pause Project Hemp Oil $0.14 30 500 Green Gorilla Hemp and Olive CBD Oil $0.14 60 600 Charlotte’s Web Extra Strength Hemp Extract Oil $0.15 30 500 Populum Full Spectrum Hemp Oil $0.20 30 500 4 Corners Cannabis Oral Tincture $0.20 30 1000 CBD Oil Potency: Cannabinoid Profile Comparison If getting the full entourage effect is important to you, or if you’re trying to avoid THC, cannabinoid potency should be a big part of your decision-making process. These are the results of our third-party lab’s analysis of each sample. CompanyCBD %CBD mg/g?9-THC %?9-THC mg/gOther Cannabinoids CBDistillery 8.5 84.6 0.3 3 ?8-THC, CBDa, CBDV, CBN, CBC, CBG EsseCann 7.6 75.6 0.2 1.7 CBDV, CBC, CBG NuLeaf 5.3 52.5 0.2 1.7 ?8-THC, CBDa, CBDV, CBC, CBG Lazarus Naturals 5.3 53.3 - - CBDV Head + Heal 4.8 47.6 0.2 1.8 CBDV, CBC, CBG Pure Spectrum 4.4 43.5 - - CBDV Fab 4.1 41.3 0.2 1.5 ?8-THC, CBDV, CBC, CBG 4 Corners Cannabis 3.8 37.9 0.1 1 ?8-THC, CBDa, CBDV, CBC, CBG Oilly CBD 3.6 36.2 - - CBDV Mission Farms 3.3 32.7 0.1 1.2 CBDV, CBC, CBG Pure Kind Botanicals 2.8 28 0.1 0.8 CBDV, CBC, CBG RE Botanicals 2.6 26.1 0.1 0.7 CBDV, CBC, CBG Charlotte’s Web 2.1 21.4 0.1 0.6 CBDa, CBC, CBG Populum 1.9 18.5 0.2 1.7 THCa, CBDV, CBC, CBG Hoboken Hemp 1.9 19 0 0.5 CBG Press Pause Project 1.8 18.2 0 0.5 CBDV, CBC, CBG Joy Organics 1.8 18.3 - - CBDV Plus CBD Oil 1.2 12.5 0 0.2 CBDV, CBC Green Gorilla 1.1 11.1 - - - Bluebird Botanicals 0.9 8.7 0 0.2 CBDa, CBDV, CBN, CBC, CBG The Top CBD Oil Drops Lazarus Naturals High Potency CBD Isolate Tincture, Blood Orange Product Quality and Value- 100% User Experience- 97% Customer Service- 95% Reputation- 90% Transparency and Accuracy- 100% 97 Ingredients: Fractionated coconut oil, CBD isolate, blood orange extract Tasting Notes: Pale and clear, with a citrusy aroma. Juicy orange flavor. CBD isolate, ethanol extraction Demonstrating their belief that CBD should be accessible to all, employee-owned Lazarus Naturals offers the best value of all of the CBD products we evaluated: only $0.04 per milligram of CBD. In addition, they offer assistance programs to veterans, people with disabilities, and low-income households. And you can count on high-quality from their Colorado-grown CBD, because their website contains current lab results for every product. Advantages Excellent value Many assistance programs Comprehensive lab results Disadvantages Customer service is not as polished as that of many competitors SHOP NOW Save 10% with code: cbdhackr Joy Organics CBD Oil Tincture, Summer Lemon Product Quality and Value- 96% User Experience- 97% Customer Service- 100% Reputation- 85% Transparency and Accuracy- 98% 96 Ingredients: Organically grown full spectrum phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil, MCT oil and lemon essential oil for flavor Tasting Notes: Crystal clear. Citrus aroma. Pleasant, natural lemon taste. Broad spectrum, ethanol This Colorado-based family business launched last year with a line of THC-free broad spectrum CBD oil products. In that short time, they’re already making a big splash with their organic ingredients and exemplary customer service. We loved the fresh, natural flavor of their “Summer Lemon” tincture. And with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and free shipping, they make it easy to find the right product for you. Advantages Quality ingredients Blazing fast customer service Fair prices Disadvantages Newer brand Transparency practices aren’t yet fully implemented SHOP NOW Regular Price: $59.95 RE Botanicals Hemp 25 Classic Tincture Product Quality and Value- 100% User Experience- 91% Customer Service- 98% Reputation- 85% Transparency and Accuracy- 95% 95 Ingredients: Organic MCT coconut oil made from organic young coconuts, organic hemp extract Tasting Notes: Clear, with the faintest yellow tint. Citrusy aroma. Bright, piney-peppery flavor. Full spectrum, ethanol extraction Founded by a veteran of the hemp industry and an advocate for regenerative agricultural practices, RE Botanicals is one of the first CBD brands to qualify for organic certification from the USDA. Since the company’s launch in 2018, they have already received glowing reviews from their customers. And their 30-day satisfaction guarantee means that consumers can shop with confidence. You might expect a CBD company that holds organic certification and that goes the extra mile on sustainability (they even use recyclable, lightweight shipping materials) to be among the most expensive on the market. But we were excited to find that RE Botanicals actually beats many of their competitors on pricing. Advantages All products are USDA-certified organic Excellent value Commitment to ethical, sustainable practices Disadvantages Newer brand Fewer options for contacting customer service Transparency practices aren’t yet fully implemented SHOP NOW Regular Price: $79.99 Bluebird Botanicals Hemp Classic CBD Oil Product Quality and Value- 85% User Experience- 97% Customer Service- 95% Reputation- 100% Transparency and Accuracy- 100% 94 Ingredients: Full-spectrum hemp extract, organic hemp seed oil Tasting Notes: Clear golden brown. Fruity, tart hemp aroma. Natural, almost nutty flavor. Slightly sour-bitter finish. Full spectrum, ethanol extraction Bluebird Botanicals was at the top of our CBD oil drops ranking in 2018, and we’re still big fans. They offer warm, responsive customer service, quality products, and they’re among the head of the pack when it comes to transparency in the CBD industry. They’ve also recently re-launched their branding, with cheerful new labels and a welcoming website. The drawback to Bluebird Botanicals’ tinctures is that they consistently have a strong, bitter flavor. Advantages Local hemp Great customer care Public database of lab results Disadvantages Strong, bitter flavor SHOP NOW Regular Price: $24.95 NuLeaf Naturals 1450mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil Product Quality and Value- 98% User Experience- 81% Customer Service- 93% Reputation- 100% Transparency and Accuracy- 93% 93 Ingredients: USDA certified organic hemp oil, full spectrum hemp extract Tasting Notes: Clear greenish gold. Piney citrus aroma. Distinctively “hempy” with earth, pepper, and pine notes. Full spectrum, CO2 extraction NuLeaf Naturals does one thing and does it well: a full-spectrum CBD tincture made from USDA-certified Colorado hemp. And if you are looking for CBD oil drops that offer the full spectrum of hemp compounds, NuLeaf stands out for its strong cannabinoid profile. We’ve found that they consistently meet or exceed the amount of CBD listed on the label. And while they don’t post lab results on the website, their customer service representatives will provide them upon request. Advantages USDA-certified organic ingredients Potent full-spectrum cannabinoid profile Free shipping Disadvantages Small selection Lab results only available by request Somewhat strict return policy SHOP NOW Save 20% with code: cbdhacker Head + Heal 1200mg CBD Oil Product Quality and Value- 100% User Experience- 94% Customer Service- 85% Reputation- 90% Transparency and Accuracy- 95% 93 Ingredients: Full-spectrum hemp extracted CBD oil, organic MCT oil Tasting Notes: Dark gold. Sweet aroma. Mellow, earthy flavor with a slightly bitter finish. Full spectrum, ethanol extraction What happens when an organic veggie farm in upstate New York decides to start growing hemp to make its own CBD products? You get Head + Heal. This CBD brand has a stylish, minimal catalogue of quality products, offered at fair prices. We liked their friendly, candid customer service and their tincture’s mild, natural flavor. Advantages Great value Seed-to-sale control over production Nice, natural hemp flavor Disadvantages Strict return policy Newer company Web store has a few usability issues SHOP NOW Regular Price: $77.00 Charlotte’s Web Extra Strength CBD Oil Product Quality and Value- 94% User Experience- 94% Customer Service- 93% Reputation- 95% Transparency and Accuracy- 88% 92 Ingredients: Fractionated coconut oil, organic mint chocolate flavor oil (organic sunflower oil, natural flavors), hemp extract Tasting Notes: Clear, gold liquid. Mint is the dominant flavor, with a subtle hint of chocolate. Full spectrum, ethanol and CO2 extraction Charlotte’s Web is likely the CBD company with the most widespread brand-name recognition. That’s because they are one of the oldest and most trusted CBD brands around, and they’ve received extensive media coverage in the last few years. In the past, we were concerned that their labeling made it hard to understand how much CBD was in each product. Since then, Charlotte’s Web has made their packaging more informative, and added information about CBD potency to their website’s product descriptions. Like many leading brands, Charlotte’s Web offers a database of third-party lab results for each batch of each product. You will need a batch number to look up results, though. Advantages Seed-to-sale control over product Long-established, trusted brand Great website experience Disadvantages Customers complain about slow shipping Difficult to find some product information You need a batch number to access the lab result database Shop Now Regular Price: $74.99 Fab CBD CBD Oil Product Quality and Value- 90% User Experience- 100% Customer Service- 95% Reputation- 90% Transparency and Accuracy- 85% 92 Ingredients: MCT oil, non-alcoholic natural flavoring, CO2 hemp extract CBD Tasting Notes: Clear green-gold. Mild flavor. Pine and citrus notes lend a pleasant bitterness. Full spectrum, CO2 extraction Fab is a reader favorite at CBD Hacker, combining a pleasant flavor and high-quality ingredients with a passion for customer service. They offer a variety of flavors and potencies to meet the needs of a variety of consumers. They’ve also been able to substantially lower their prices in the last year, making their products more accessible to more people. Fab is currently updating their branding, and we’ve noticed that some information, such as third-party lab results, has disappeared from their website after the most recent update. Advantages Nice taste with different flavor options Domestic hemp from Colorado Responsive customer service Disadvantages In the middle of rebranding – website is currently missing some information Transparency practices are not as robust as many other brands SHOP NOW Regular Price $139.00 Mission Farms Relax CBD Oil Product Quality and Value- 100% User Experience- 94% Customer Service- 90% Reputation- 85% Transparency and Accuracy- 85% 92 Ingredients: Organic MCT coconut oil, whole hemp extract, organic vanilla flavoring, organic essential oils (grapefruit, orange, ylang ylang, clary sage) Tasting Notes: Clear straw yellow. Very pleasant citrus-creamsicle taste, with only the faintest bit of bitterness. Full spectrum, ethanol extraction Oregon-based industry newcomers Mission Farms grows their own hemp for seed-to-sale control over their CBD products. They blend CBD with essential oils and terpenes to address different concerns, with formulas designed to aid in rest, relaxation, and pain relief. We were impressed with their high quality and fair prices. It doesn’t hurt that their CBD oil drops taste great, too. Advantages Organic ingredients Fair prices Unique essential oil blends Disadvantages New company Limited options for contacting customer service SHOP NOW Regular Price: $99.00 Populum Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil Product Quality and Value- 82% User Experience- 97% Customer Service- 100% Reputation- 90% Transparency and Accuracy- 90% 91 Ingredients: Grapeseed oil, hempseed oil, virgin coconut oil, orange oil, stevia extract, full spectrum hemp extract, d-limonene Tasting Notes: Light, clear gold. Smells like fresh oranges. Natural, pleasant orange flavor. Full spectrum, ethanol extraction and fractionalized distillation Populum’s mission is to mission is to destigmatize hemp, making its benefits accessible to everyone. To do that, they offer free shipping and a risk-free, 30-day trial period to take the stress out of shopping for CBD. We love the flavor of their CBD oil drops, which taste just like freshly peeled oranges. But be prepared to pay premium prices — Populum consistently costs more per milligram of CBD than most of their competitors, which takes a toll on their scores in our rankings. Advantages Tastes great High-quality ingredients Solid customer service Disadvantages High pricing Limited selection SHOP NOW Regular Price: $99.00 Press Pause Project Pause Hemp Oil Product Quality and Value- 93% User Experience- 94% Customer Service- 95% Reputation- 85% Transparency and Accuracy- 88% 91 Ingredients: Hemp extract, fractionated coconut oil, organic peppermint oil Tasting Notes: Clear, golden. Minty, earthy flavor with a hint of sweetness. Smells like a peppermint patty. Full spectrum, CO2 extraction Press Pause Project has a vision of using CBD to empower busy women and moms. And to that end, they’ve created a minty, refreshing full-spectrum tincture made with organic hemp. They wowed us with their fast, informative customer service, going the extra mile to offer education and suggestions about how to use their products. On the downside, their tincture only comes in one flavor and potency, and their price point is a little bit higher than the most competitively priced brands. Advantages Fast, helpful customer service USDA-certified organic hemp Pleasant flavor Disadvantages Newer company Only one potency option for the tincture No lab results for finished products SHOP NOW Regular Price: $74.99 4 Corners Cannabis Oral Tincture Product Quality and Value- 89% User Experience- 94% Customer Service- 95% Reputation- 100% Transparency and Accuracy- 83% 91 Ingredients: Non-GMO MCT oil, complete spectrum hemp extract, organic orange peel extract Tasting Notes: Green-gold, with a slight haze. Potent, bright, citrusy hemp flavor. Full spectrum, ethanol extraction Colorado-based 4 Corners Cannabis grows their own variety of hemp, using organic farming practices. This gives them control over everything from the plant’s genetics to the final product. Their dedication shows in their CBD oils; just ask their devoted community (you can find them in a Facebook group created specifically for customers). And if you are looking for the hemp plant’s complete spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids, you can’t go wrong with 4 Corners. Their cannabinoid profile was one of the broadest and most potent that we tested. Advantages Seed-to-sale control Potent full-spectrum cannabinoid profile Great customer care Disadvantages Higher prices Removed information when website was redesigned Unclear whether posted lab results are from most recent batches – no batch numbers on products for comparison. SHOP NOW Save 15% with code: Hacker15 Green Gorilla Hemp & Olive Pure CBD Oil Product Quality and Value- 100% User Experience- 94% Customer Service- 83% Reputation- 100% Transparency and Accuracy- 79% 91 Ingredients: Organic extra virgin olive oil, GG BioEnhanced Complex (organic turmeric root, organic rosemary leaf extract, organic lecithin), phytocannabinoid hemp extract Tasting Notes: Clear gold liquid. Smells and tastes like high-quality olive oil. CBD Isolate, CO2 extraction Green Gorilla is one of only two USDA-certified organic CBD brands that we’ve encountered, and they’re a recurring favorite in our rankings. Their high-quality, organic California olive oil base has a mild, pleasant flavor that would be right at home in an upscale restaurant. And they offer both CBD isolate and full-spectrum products to meet a variety of needs. And as an alternative to the typical eyedropper-lid delivery method that so many CBD producers use, Green Gorilla packages their oils in a spray bottle. Advantages Good value Pleasant, mild flavor Quality olive oil base Disadvantages Patchy customer service Slower website Strict return policy SHOP NOW Regular Price: $84.99 PlusCBD Oil CBD Oil Drops Product Quality and Value- 88% User Experience- 91% Customer Service- 80% Reputation- 100% Transparency and Accuracy- 98% 90 Ingredients: Hemp oil, olive oil, peppermint oil, monk fruit, silica, monolaurin, quillaja saponaria, ascorbyl palmitate, alpha tocopherol, water Tasting Notes: Clear gold. Sweet, herbal flavor, like sweet mint tea. Full spectrum, CO2 extraction, decarboxylation, distillation PlusCBD Oil is owned by CV Sciences, one of the major players in the hemp and CBD industries. They import the hemp for their CBD from Europe, because domestic farmers aren’t yet growing hemp at the scale the company requires to keep up with demand for their products. But if you love sweet southern-style iced tea, this is the one for you. That’s because it’s sweetened with monk fruit, which is 300 times sweeter than sugar. And since it’s formulated with Plus CBD Oil’s distilled CBD extract, much of the bitterness associated with full-spectrum CBD is nowhere to be found. Advantages Varied product selection Competitive pricing Comprehensive lab results available for each batch Disadvantages Imported hemp (from Europe) Strict return policy SHOP NOW Save 15% with code: CBDHACKER Pure Spectrum XL Hemp Oil Tincture Product Quality and Value- 94% User Experience- 84% Customer Service- 93% Reputation- 86% Transparency and Accuracy- 88% 90 Ingredients: Organic full-spectrum hemp CBD oil, organic nutraceutical-grade CBD isolate, organic MCT oil Tasting Notes: Clear liquid with a distinctively “hempy” aroma. Mild, natural flavor. Broad spectrum, CO2 extraction With their solid products, lightning-fast customer service, and generous return policy, Colorado’s Pure Spectrum clearly cares about customer satisfaction. In the past, we were concerned about high prices and limited potency options. But Pure Spectrum is now offering better values, with higher-potency products and a lower price per milligram of CBD. Oh, and did we mention that their tinctures are made with organic ingredients and Colorado-grown hemp? Advantages Certified organic hemp Solid customer service Mild, natural flavor Disadvantages Slow website Web store’s organization is not intuitive SHOP NOW Regular Price: $124.88 Pure Kind Botanicals Wellness Nectar Product Quality and Value- 91% User Experience- 97% Customer Service- 90% Reputation- 85% Transparency and Accuracy- 83% 89 Ingredients: Hemp extract, non-GMO MCT oil Tasting Notes: Clear gold. Earthy, almost fruity aroma. Pleasant, mellow flavor. Full spectrum, ethanol extraction Colorado-based Pure Kind Botanicals offers full-spectrum CBD oil drops with an earthy and mild flavor. They say that their “slow and gentle” ethanol extraction process is responsible for preserving the natural qualities of the hemp. We were pleased with their friendly customer service representatives, who were ready with quick, informative answers to our questions. Third-party lab results are available on the website, but it was unclear whether they are up-to-date. Advantages Nice flavor Fast, friendly customer service Generous return policy Disadvantages Website is not very informative No batch info on lab results SHOP NOW Regular Price: $94.95 CBDistillery CBDrop Product Quality and Value- 96% User Experience- 91% Customer Service- 78% Reputation- 80% Transparency and Accuracy- 90% 88 Ingredients: Coconut MCT oil and extracted hemp oil Tasting Notes: Clear yellow. Brisk natural aroma, bright citrus-pine notes. Full spectrum, CO2 extraction CBDistillery is known for offering consistently high-quality product at great values. They are featured regularly in our rankings, because we love their broad selection of products and their transparency around third-party testing. CBDistillery took a hit in the customer service category this time around. That’s because we’ve seen a spike in customer complaints about unresolved shipping issues during the last few months. And we advise shoppers to be aware of their strict return policy when you place your order; after seven days, you’re out of luck. Advantages Great value Tons of product options Competitive prices Disadvantages Slow website Shopping experience can be confusing Recent customer complaints about shipping and service SHOP NOW Regular Price: $155.00 Hoboken Hemp Eucalyptus Blend CBD Product Quality and Value- 87% User Experience- 91% Customer Service- 88% Reputation- 85% Transparency and Accuracy- 88% 88 Ingredients: Hemp oil, MCT oil, and essential oil. Tasting Notes: Clear liquid with a fresh, sweet aroma. Herbal aromatic notes, with a very light, pleasant flavor. Full spectrum, ethanol extraction This Hoboken-based company recently opened its doors with a very limited selection of products. But they’re already getting positive reviews from consumers, with phrases like “life-changing” popping up in the reviews. So, what sets this brand apart? Hoboken Hemp blends CBD from Kentucky-grown hemp with essential oils of inflammation-fighting eucalyptus, lavender, and turmeric. And they offer a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, as well as free shipping, making it an easy choice to shop with them. Advantages Unique essential oil blend 30-day guarantee Free shipping Disadvantages Very new company Slow customer service Website is thin on information SHOP NOW Regular Price: $34.99 EsseCann Whole Hemp CBD Oil, Lemon Drop Product Quality and Value- 91% User Experience- 94% Customer Service- 75% Reputation- 85% Transparency and Accuracy- 85% 86 Ingredients: MCT coconut oil, CO2 extracted full spectrum hemp extract, lemon extract Tasting Notes: Clear gold. Bright lemon scent and flavor with a hint of sweetness. Full spectrum, CO2 extraction EsseCann is a Florida-based CBD company that has also made an appearance on our ranking of CBD creams and balms. We love their natural ingredients and attention to quality. And it doesn’t hurt that the Lemon Drop flavored tincture tastes fantastic. Customer service is friendly and knowledgeable, but not as robust as some of the other brands we evaluated. Advantages Pleasant lemon flavor Solid value Easy to use website Disadvantages Newer company Currently rebranding Less robust customer service SHOP NOW Regular Price: $149.00 Oilly CBD Oil Tincture, 1000 mg Product Quality and Value- 87% User Experience- 94% Customer Service- 80% Reputation- 80% Transparency and Accuracy- 80% 84 Ingredients: Organically grown full spectrum phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil, hemp seed oil, grape seed oil Tasting Notes: Clear gold liquid with a natural hemp aroma. Brisk, piney flavor. Broad spectrum, ethanol extraction Oilly is one of the newest companies to make it onto our list this year, having just launched in late 2018. But they won us over with their THC-free, broad-spectrum CBD tinctures, which are made from organic, non-GMO hemp. And they use a nano-emulsion formula to make their CBD more easy for the body to absorb. We were big fans of their tincture’s bright, fresh flavor, and we were pleased with their quick and helpful customer service. Advantages Good value Certified organic hemp Fast, friendly customer service Disadvantages Very newly established company Only one product’s lab results are posted on website SHOP NOW Regular Price: $99.95 Tags:20194CCbluebirdcbd oil reviewcbdistillerycharlotte’s webessecannfabgreen gorillahead+healhoboken hempjoylazarusmission farmsnuleafoillyorganic cbdplus cbdpopulumpress pause projectpure kindpure spectrumre botanicals Previous post This Week in CBD: March 8, 2019 Next post Charlotte’s Web CBD: One of the Most Trusted Brands Around The Author Meg Kramer Meg Kramer Meg Kramer is the Managing Editor of CBD Hacker. She’s a writer and editor who has covered topics in science, health, and education. When she’s not writing about CBD, you can find her playing with her dogs or perfecting her bagel recipe. 