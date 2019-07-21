Enter for to be able to Profit $250 in Our Essay Prompt Sweepstakes

Share your very best responses to the new essay prompts for the chance to win big.

OkCupid has been a spot for folks to meet up with predicated on what counts in their mind — which can be why we’ve recently included 50 new essay prompts that assist reach the core of who you really are. And beginning now, you’ll have actually the opportunity to win a $250 Visa e-gift card simply for filling one out.

This competition operates from February 5 at 10 AM EST through Monday February 13 at 10 AM EST monday. Here’s how exactly to enter:

1. React to a fresh prompt on the OkCupid profile (to locate them, open your OkCupid profile when you look at the application or on the internet and select an innovative new prompt through the drop-down menu).

2. Take a screenshot from it and either post it to Instagram or Twitter, and can include listed here when you look at the caption: “ @okcupid” the hashtags “#mybestresponse” “#myOkCupidprofile” and “#contest”.

3. You have to additionally be following OkCupid on whichever channel you post on — either Instagram or Twitter.

4. We’ll DM the champion in the channel that is respective.

Therefore prepare your mightiest sentences & most favorite words for a opportunity to win. Our advice that is best? Be genuine, and stay your self. Most likely, it is your dating profile.

THESE CERTIFIED RULES ARE REALLY A CONTRACT — STUDY THEM CAREFULLY BEFORE ENTERING. WITHOUT LIMITATION, THIS CONTRACT INCLUDES a release AND LICENSE AWAY FROM YOU, AND A LIMITATION OF SELECT OF YOUR LIBERTIES AND TREATMENTS.

NO BUY REQUIRED. ACQUISITIONS TRY NOT TO INCREASE LIKELIHOOD OF WINNING. LIKELIHOOD OF WINNING RELY ON AMOUNT OF QUALIFIED ENTRIES GOTTEN. VOID WHEREIN PROHIBITED.

1. Marketing and Sponsor. Participation within the OkCup > advertising (the “Promotion”) constitutes Entrant’s (as defined below) complete and agreement that is unconditional these formal guidelines. Entrant is free to disclaim any award and status as Entrant, so when outcome won’t be entitled to get any reward. The marketing is sponsored and administered by Humor Rainbow, Inc., 555 West Street that is 18th Floor, nyc, New York 10011 (“Sponsor”). All choices associated with, also all interpretation of, these formal guidelines by Sponsor are last and binding. While this Promotion might be promoted via social media marketing web sites, such internet sites aren’t associated with Sponsor or this advertising. This advertising is in not a way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or connected with Twitter, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat or virtually any web web web site or medium that might host content where information concerning this advertising is published or posted (collectively “Content Hosts”). Entrant is providing information just to Sponsor rather than to information Hosts.

2. Advertising Period. The marketing starts at 10:00 a.m. ET on 5, 2018, and ends at 10:00 a.m february. ET on February 13, 2018 (the “Promotion Period”). Just entries russian brides received and submitted through the marketing Period will likely be accepted. Sponsor is the formal timekeeper with this advertising.

3. Eligibility. The advertising is available and then appropriate residents of 1 associated with the 50 United States or the District of Columbia, age 18 or older, whom during the time of entry have actually a legitimate and active account that is okCupid Twitter or Instagram account, and follow @okcupid on Instagram or Twitter. Workers or agents of Sponsor or its parent or affiliate businesses, vendors, companies, specialists, sub-contractors, suppliers, a lawyer, or marketing, advertising, pr, or promotional/fulfillment agencies, along with the instant family members (partner, moms and dads, siblings and kids) and family unit members of each and every such worker or agent, aren’t qualified. appropriate entities aren’t qualified to enter. Eligibility is contingent upon contract to, conformity with, and satisfaction of most demands among these rules that are official. Participation into the marketing at all, including submission of every entry or the partial conclusion of any work of entry or other action taken fully to be involved in the advertising in almost any way, constitutes complete and unconditional contract with all conditions of those Official guidelines.

4. How exactly to Enter. NO BUY REQUIRED. ACQUISITIONS USUALLY DO NOT INCREASE LIKELIHOOD OF WINNING. There was one strategy of entry. By playing the marketing in just about any real method you may be an “Entrant.” Each Entrant whom goes into with the under approach to entry will get one entry within the advertising. Restriction one entry that is eligible individual and per OkCupid account.

Social networking Entry: throughout the advertising Period, Sponsor has available all OkCupid profile encourages to any or all valid and active OkCupid pages. You’ll automatically be an Entrant and receive one entry when you look at the Promotion by logging into the OkCupid account and upgrading your profile by composing a initial reaction to a new OkCupid profile prompt, using an image or screenshot of one’s reaction, and publishing the picture or screenshot on your own Twitter or Instagram account along side a mention of @okcupid as well as the hashtags #mybestresponse, #myOkCupidprofile, and #contest.

Each entry must include” that is“@okcupid the hashtags “#mybestresponse” and “#myOkCupidprofile” and “#contest” to meet the requirements. Entries without “@okcupid” and “#mybestresponse” and that is“#myOkCupidprofile “#contest” will undoubtedly be disqualified.

Entries should never depict the make of some other business or item, or contain any lewd, vulgar, indecent, defamatory, discriminatory, obscene, unpleasant or unlawful conduct or product. Entries should never invade or infringe the liberties of any other individual or entity, including, although not limited by, privacy, publicity, and intellectual home legal rights. Entries should never contain any adverts, “spam” content, or sources with other services and products, provides, or internet sites. Entries should never include any e-mail details, names of domain or Address links, cell phone numbers, real details, or any other types of contact or information that is personal. Any entry that will not adhere to these formal guidelines will soon be considered ineligible and may also be deleted in the single discernment of Sponsor.

Entries from reports which are not designated “public” or which are not otherwise noticeable or searchable by Sponsor utilizing standard social media tracking and monitoring tools will soon be disqualified. Entrant agrees that advertising entries can be offered by Sponsor for viewing, rating, reviewing and commenting because of people. All privacy expectations that Entrant may have otherwise had with respect to any entry by entering this Promotion, Entrant waives.

5. Conditions of Entry. By entering or playing this marketing, Entrant agrees become limited by these formal guidelines and the choices of Sponsor and its particular authorized representatives, that are final and binding in most issues concerning this advertising. Entries maybe perhaps maybe not legitimately submitted relative to these formal guidelines are void. Only qualified entries gotten by Sponsor throughout the advertising Period meet the criteria for involvement. All entries get to be the home of Sponsor and won’t be returned or acknowledged.

Entrants could be necessary to supply the after information to qualify for A promotion award: very very very first, middle and final title, thirty days, time and year of delivery, current email address, complete mailing address (including city, state or province/territory, and zip or postal rule) and contact number (including area rule) (collectively or individually, “Personal Information”). All asked for private information should be supplied to be involved in the marketing also to meet the requirements to win a award. Unintelligible entries; entries with incomplete, invalid, wrong or noncurrent information; entries which are counterfeit, damaged or tampered with by any means; and entries with publishing, manufacturing or typographical mistakes are going to be disqualified. Entries which can be belated, lost, damaged, misdirected, stolen or perhaps not delivered are maybe maybe not the duty of Sponsor and you will be disqualified. Sponsor just isn’t accountable in cases where a possible champion does perhaps perhaps maybe not get their reward because erroneous, expired, canceled, fraudulent, or fake information had been supplied during advertising. Evidence of sent entry and/or entry receipt (such as for instance a content of a “thank you message that is” doesn’t represent evidence of real receipt of entry by Sponsor for purposes of the marketing.