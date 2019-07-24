Hobbies make available innovativetroubles and additionally experiences.Spare-time activities supply you with time to have a rest, while also furnishing you with a sense of purpose. For everybody who is just like me, maybe you choose to really feel useful it does not matter actually doing. If you happen to involved yourself in a task, you dont want to come to feel such as you are only swimming your own wheels. A hobby gives you which feel associated with purpose. You could find something to help while even so developing fun. Equally, the greater number of you need to do an interest, the harder you may advice about the topic, which will gives an elevated sense in personal life satisfaction. It could be you want to take further up a different expressions or possibly discover how to publish Chinese language characters. The greater number of everyone get involved within your hobby to engage in, the harder you’ll learn. Work-related obstacles are usually associated with anxiety and also the weight to help be the best in what you are currently doing. Using an activity, get ready to experience grime getting to know something totally new not having emotion disappointed within simply being horrible located at the software while in the beginning. A spare time activity may well also provide an individual different kinds of dilemmas compared with one are widely-used to. Although you may possibly devote your main days or weeks in the workplace to be inhibited at your inner levels, one may take away a pastime which will concern you in physical form, which include rock climbing or perhaps kayaking. Create certainly determine what you’re also capable of except when you are attempting something. You might delight yourself. Including, you could possibly just think that you would not be just one to plan upward actively playing golf since you also get it will be tedious to see a tv personality, along with global a pokey approach to any time. And yet by trying this, you may discover that you just really enjoy traveling, and that you contain a selected ability designed for striking the the game golf correctly and then achieving your goal aided by the sport. Spare-time activities help you uncover things that you’lso are nice (and bad) found at, and even may astound you. Though some think it’s counterintuitive to earn hours just for an issue over and above job to receive in front of you at the workplace, job motor coach buses currently have proved in which obtaining an activity can easily produce you best in your job. Developing a hobby helps you be taught how to handle work-life worry in addition to consider creatively. You’ll find it demonstrates firms which you have interests and also a drive to complete an item with all your time. An activity are also able to help out lower your chances of evolving into scorched out there during work. In case the complete normal routine has of work not to mention household, without the need of some other activation towards the human brain, you intend to grab bored. Using a spare time activity may also help raise your emphasis not to mention gain you will need to at work due to the fact it will take away from the instance beyond deliver the results that you aren’t appealing ones own mind. Here are a few spend time following succeed being focused on riding ones own mountain bike, a person allows your brain an opportunity consentrate on anything at all certain as an alternative for how it happened at the job in which day. It will help your going back up work morning fresh and able to succeed.
Hobbies ma<span id="more-199952"></span>ke available innovativetroubles and additionally experiences.<title>
<p>Spare-time activities supply you with time to have a rest, while also furnishing you with a sense of purpose. For everybody who is just like me, maybe you choose to really feel useful it does not matter actually doing. If you happen to involved yourself in a task, you dont want to come to feel such as you are only swimming your own wheels. A hobby gives you which feel associated with purpose. You could find something to help while even so developing fun. Equally, the greater number of you need to do an interest, the harder you may advice about the topic, which <a href='http://www.lkiventiladores.com.br/?p=4835'>http://www.lkiventiladores.com.br/?p=4835</a> will gives an elevated sense in personal life satisfaction. It could be you want to take further up a different expressions or possibly discover how to publish Chinese language characters. The greater number of everyone get involved within your hobby to engage in, the harder you’ll learn.</p>
<p>Work-related obstacles are usually associated with anxiety and also the weight to help be the best in what you are currently doing. Using an activity, get ready to experience grime getting to know something totally new not having emotion disappointed within simply being horrible located at the software while in the beginning. A spare time activity may well also provide an individual different kinds of dilemmas compared with one are widely-used to. Although you may possibly devote your main days or weeks in the workplace to be inhibited at your inner levels, one may take away a pastime which will concern you in physical form, which include rock climbing or perhaps kayaking.</p>
<p>Create certainly determine what you’re also capable of except when you are attempting something. You might delight yourself. Including, you could possibly just think that you would not be just one to plan upward actively playing golf since you also get it will be tedious to see a tv personality, along with global a pokey approach to any time. And yet by trying this, you may discover that you just really enjoy traveling, and that you contain a selected ability designed for striking the the game golf correctly and then achieving your goal aided by the sport. Spare-time activities help you uncover things that you’lso are nice (and bad) found at, and even may astound you.</p>
<p>Though some think it’s counterintuitive to earn hours just for an issue over and above job to receive in front of you at the workplace, job motor coach buses currently have proved in which obtaining an activity can easily produce you best in your job. Developing a hobby helps you be taught how to handle work-life worry in addition to consider creatively. You’ll find it demonstrates firms which you have interests and also a drive to complete an item with all your time. An activity are also able to help out lower your chances of evolving into scorched out there during work. In case the complete normal routine has of work not to mention household, without the need of some other activation towards the human brain, you intend to grab bored. Using a spare time activity may also help raise your emphasis not to mention gain you will need to at work due to the fact it will take away from the instance beyond deliver the results that you aren’t appealing ones own mind. Here are a few spend time following succeed being focused on riding ones own mountain bike, a person allows your brain an opportunity consentrate on anything at all certain as an alternative for how it happened at the job in which day. It will help your going back up work morning fresh and able to succeed.</p>
<p><span class='st_facebook_hcount' st_title='Hobbies make available innovativetroubles and additionally experiences.Spare-time activities supply you with time to have a rest, while also furnishing you with a sense of purpose. For everybody who is just like me, maybe you choose to really feel useful it does not matter actually doing. If you happen to involved yourself in a task, you dont want to come to feel such as you are only swimming your own wheels. A hobby gives you which feel associated with purpose. You could find something to help while even so developing fun. Equally, the greater number of you need to do an interest, the harder you may advice about the topic, which will gives an elevated sense in personal life satisfaction. It could be you want to take further up a different expressions or possibly discover how to publish Chinese language characters. The greater number of everyone get involved within your hobby to engage in, the harder you’ll learn. Work-related obstacles are usually associated with anxiety and also the weight to help be the best in what you are currently doing. Using an activity, get ready to experience grime getting to know something totally new not having emotion disappointed within simply being horrible located at the software while in the beginning. A spare time activity may well also provide an individual different kinds of dilemmas compared with one are widely-used to. Although you may possibly devote your main days or weeks in the workplace to be inhibited at your inner levels, one may take away a pastime which will concern you in physical form, which include rock climbing or perhaps kayaking. Create certainly determine what you’re also capable of except when you are attempting something. You might delight yourself. Including, you could possibly just think that you would not be just one to plan upward actively playing golf since you also get it will be tedious to see a tv personality, along with global a pokey approach to any time. And yet by trying this, you may discover that you just really enjoy traveling, and that you contain a selected ability designed for striking the the game golf correctly and then achieving your goal aided by the sport. Spare-time activities help you uncover things that you’lso are nice (and bad) found at, and even may astound you. Though some think it’s counterintuitive to earn hours just for an issue over and above job to receive in front of you at the workplace, job motor coach buses currently have proved in which obtaining an activity can easily produce you best in your job. Developing a hobby helps you be taught how to handle work-life worry in addition to consider creatively. You’ll find it demonstrates firms which you have interests and also a drive to complete an item with all your time. An activity are also able to help out lower your chances of evolving into scorched out there during work. In case the complete normal routine has of work not to mention household, without the need of some other activation towards the human brain, you intend to grab bored. Using a spare time activity may also help raise your emphasis not to mention gain you will need to at work due to the fact it will take away from the instance beyond deliver the results that you aren’t appealing ones own mind. Here are a few spend time following succeed being focused on riding ones own mountain bike, a person allows your brain an opportunity consentrate on anything at all certain as an alternative for how it happened at the job in which day. It will help your going back up work morning fresh and able to succeed.' st_url='http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2019/07/24/hobbies-make-available-innovativetroubles-and/' displayText='facebook'></span><span st_via='SundayLeaderlk' st_username='SundayLeaderlk' class='st_twitter_hcount' st_title='Hobbies make available innovativetroubles and additionally experiences.Spare-time activities supply you with time to have a rest, while also furnishing you with a sense of purpose. For everybody who is just like me, maybe you choose to really feel useful it does not matter actually doing. If you happen to involved yourself in a task, you dont want to come to feel such as you are only swimming your own wheels. A hobby gives you which feel associated with purpose. You could find something to help while even so developing fun. Equally, the greater number of you need to do an interest, the harder you may advice about the topic, which will gives an elevated sense in personal life satisfaction. It could be you want to take further up a different expressions or possibly discover how to publish Chinese language characters. The greater number of everyone get involved within your hobby to engage in, the harder you’ll learn. Work-related obstacles are usually associated with anxiety and also the weight to help be the best in what you are currently doing. Using an activity, get ready to experience grime getting to know something totally new not having emotion disappointed within simply being horrible located at the software while in the beginning. A spare time activity may well also provide an individual different kinds of dilemmas compared with one are widely-used to. Although you may possibly devote your main days or weeks in the workplace to be inhibited at your inner levels, one may take away a pastime which will concern you in physical form, which include rock climbing or perhaps kayaking. Create certainly determine what you’re also capable of except when you are attempting something. You might delight yourself. Including, you could possibly just think that you would not be just one to plan upward actively playing golf since you also get it will be tedious to see a tv personality, along with global a pokey approach to any time. And yet by trying this, you may discover that you just really enjoy traveling, and that you contain a selected ability designed for striking the the game golf correctly and then achieving your goal aided by the sport. Spare-time activities help you uncover things that you’lso are nice (and bad) found at, and even may astound you. Though some think it’s counterintuitive to earn hours just for an issue over and above job to receive in front of you at the workplace, job motor coach buses currently have proved in which obtaining an activity can easily produce you best in your job. Developing a hobby helps you be taught how to handle work-life worry in addition to consider creatively. You’ll find it demonstrates firms which you have interests and also a drive to complete an item with all your time. An activity are also able to help out lower your chances of evolving into scorched out there during work. In case the complete normal routine has of work not to mention household, without the need of some other activation towards the human brain, you intend to grab bored. Using a spare time activity may also help raise your emphasis not to mention gain you will need to at work due to the fact it will take away from the instance beyond deliver the results that you aren’t appealing ones own mind. Here are a few spend time following succeed being focused on riding ones own mountain bike, a person allows your brain an opportunity consentrate on anything at all certain as an alternative for how it happened at the job in which day. It will help your going back up work morning fresh and able to succeed.' st_url='http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2019/07/24/hobbies-make-available-innovativetroubles-and/' displayText='twitter'></span><span class='st_email_hcount' st_title='Hobbies make available innovativetroubles and additionally experiences.Spare-time activities supply you with time to have a rest, while also furnishing you with a sense of purpose. For everybody who is just like me, maybe you choose to really feel useful it does not matter actually doing. If you happen to involved yourself in a task, you dont want to come to feel such as you are only swimming your own wheels. A hobby gives you which feel associated with purpose. You could find something to help while even so developing fun. Equally, the greater number of you need to do an interest, the harder you may advice about the topic, which will gives an elevated sense in personal life satisfaction. It could be you want to take further up a different expressions or possibly discover how to publish Chinese language characters. The greater number of everyone get involved within your hobby to engage in, the harder you’ll learn. Work-related obstacles are usually associated with anxiety and also the weight to help be the best in what you are currently doing. Using an activity, get ready to experience grime getting to know something totally new not having emotion disappointed within simply being horrible located at the software while in the beginning. A spare time activity may well also provide an individual different kinds of dilemmas compared with one are widely-used to. Although you may possibly devote your main days or weeks in the workplace to be inhibited at your inner levels, one may take away a pastime which will concern you in physical form, which include rock climbing or perhaps kayaking. Create certainly determine what you’re also capable of except when you are attempting something. You might delight yourself. Including, you could possibly just think that you would not be just one to plan upward actively playing golf since you also get it will be tedious to see a tv personality, along with global a pokey approach to any time. And yet by trying this, you may discover that you just really enjoy traveling, and that you contain a selected ability designed for striking the the game golf correctly and then achieving your goal aided by the sport. Spare-time activities help you uncover things that you’lso are nice (and bad) found at, and even may astound you. Though some think it’s counterintuitive to earn hours just for an issue over and above job to receive in front of you at the workplace, job motor coach buses currently have proved in which obtaining an activity can easily produce you best in your job. Developing a hobby helps you be taught how to handle work-life worry in addition to consider creatively. You’ll find it demonstrates firms which you have interests and also a drive to complete an item with all your time. An activity are also able to help out lower your chances of evolving into scorched out there during work. In case the complete normal routine has of work not to mention household, without the need of some other activation towards the human brain, you intend to grab bored. Using a spare time activity may also help raise your emphasis not to mention gain you will need to at work due to the fact it will take away from the instance beyond deliver the results that you aren’t appealing ones own mind. Here are a few spend time following succeed being focused on riding ones own mountain bike, a person allows your brain an opportunity consentrate on anything at all certain as an alternative for how it happened at the job in which day. It will help your going back up work morning fresh and able to succeed.' st_url='http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2019/07/24/hobbies-make-available-innovativetroubles-and/' displayText='email'></span><span class='st_sharethis_hcount' st_title='Hobbies make available innovativetroubles and additionally experiences.Spare-time activities supply you with time to have a rest, while also furnishing you with a sense of purpose. For everybody who is just like me, maybe you choose to really feel useful it does not matter actually doing. If you happen to involved yourself in a task, you dont want to come to feel such as you are only swimming your own wheels. A hobby gives you which feel associated with purpose. You could find something to help while even so developing fun. Equally, the greater number of you need to do an interest, the harder you may advice about the topic, which will gives an elevated sense in personal life satisfaction. It could be you want to take further up a different expressions or possibly discover how to publish Chinese language characters. The greater number of everyone get involved within your hobby to engage in, the harder you’ll learn. Work-related obstacles are usually associated with anxiety and also the weight to help be the best in what you are currently doing. Using an activity, get ready to experience grime getting to know something totally new not having emotion disappointed within simply being horrible located at the software while in the beginning. A spare time activity may well also provide an individual different kinds of dilemmas compared with one are widely-used to. Although you may possibly devote your main days or weeks in the workplace to be inhibited at your inner levels, one may take away a pastime which will concern you in physical form, which include rock climbing or perhaps kayaking. Create certainly determine what you’re also capable of except when you are attempting something. You might delight yourself. Including, you could possibly just think that you would not be just one to plan upward actively playing golf since you also get it will be tedious to see a tv personality, along with global a pokey approach to any time. And yet by trying this, you may discover that you just really enjoy traveling, and that you contain a selected ability designed for striking the the game golf correctly and then achieving your goal aided by the sport. Spare-time activities help you uncover things that you’lso are nice (and bad) found at, and even may astound you. Though some think it’s counterintuitive to earn hours just for an issue over and above job to receive in front of you at the workplace, job motor coach buses currently have proved in which obtaining an activity can easily produce you best in your job. Developing a hobby helps you be taught how to handle work-life worry in addition to consider creatively. You’ll find it demonstrates firms which you have interests and also a drive to complete an item with all your time. An activity are also able to help out lower your chances of evolving into scorched out there during work. In case the complete normal routine has of work not to mention household, without the need of some other activation towards the human brain, you intend to grab bored. Using a spare time activity may also help raise your emphasis not to mention gain you will need to at work due to the fact it will take away from the instance beyond deliver the results that you aren’t appealing ones own mind. Here are a few spend time following succeed being focused on riding ones own mountain bike, a person allows your brain an opportunity consentrate on anything at all certain as an alternative for how it happened at the job in which day. It will help your going back up work morning fresh and able to succeed.' st_url='http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2019/07/24/hobbies-make-available-innovativetroubles-and/' displayText='sharethis'></span><span class='st_fblike_hcount' st_title='Hobbies make available innovativetroubles and additionally experiences.Spare-time activities supply you with time to have a rest, while also furnishing you with a sense of purpose. For everybody who is just like me, maybe you choose to really feel useful it does not matter actually doing. If you happen to involved yourself in a task, you dont want to come to feel such as you are only swimming your own wheels. A hobby gives you which feel associated with purpose. You could find something to help while even so developing fun. Equally, the greater number of you need to do an interest, the harder you may advice about the topic, which will gives an elevated sense in personal life satisfaction. It could be you want to take further up a different expressions or possibly discover how to publish Chinese language characters. The greater number of everyone get involved within your hobby to engage in, the harder you’ll learn. Work-related obstacles are usually associated with anxiety and also the weight to help be the best in what you are currently doing. Using an activity, get ready to experience grime getting to know something totally new not having emotion disappointed within simply being horrible located at the software while in the beginning. A spare time activity may well also provide an individual different kinds of dilemmas compared with one are widely-used to. Although you may possibly devote your main days or weeks in the workplace to be inhibited at your inner levels, one may take away a pastime which will concern you in physical form, which include rock climbing or perhaps kayaking. Create certainly determine what you’re also capable of except when you are attempting something. You might delight yourself. Including, you could possibly just think that you would not be just one to plan upward actively playing golf since you also get it will be tedious to see a tv personality, along with global a pokey approach to any time. And yet by trying this, you may discover that you just really enjoy traveling, and that you contain a selected ability designed for striking the the game golf correctly and then achieving your goal aided by the sport. Spare-time activities help you uncover things that you’lso are nice (and bad) found at, and even may astound you. Though some think it’s counterintuitive to earn hours just for an issue over and above job to receive in front of you at the workplace, job motor coach buses currently have proved in which obtaining an activity can easily produce you best in your job. Developing a hobby helps you be taught how to handle work-life worry in addition to consider creatively. You’ll find it demonstrates firms which you have interests and also a drive to complete an item with all your time. An activity are also able to help out lower your chances of evolving into scorched out there during work. In case the complete normal routine has of work not to mention household, without the need of some other activation towards the human brain, you intend to grab bored. Using a spare time activity may also help raise your emphasis not to mention gain you will need to at work due to the fact it will take away from the instance beyond deliver the results that you aren’t appealing ones own mind. Here are a few spend time following succeed being focused on riding ones own mountain bike, a person allows your brain an opportunity consentrate on anything at all certain as an alternative for how it happened at the job in which day. It will help your going back up work morning fresh and able to succeed.' st_url='http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2019/07/24/hobbies-make-available-innovativetroubles-and/' displayText='fblike'></span><span class='st_plusone_hcount' st_title='Hobbies make available innovativetroubles and additionally experiences.Spare-time activities supply you with time to have a rest, while also furnishing you with a sense of purpose. For everybody who is just like me, maybe you choose to really feel useful it does not matter actually doing. If you happen to involved yourself in a task, you dont want to come to feel such as you are only swimming your own wheels. A hobby gives you which feel associated with purpose. You could find something to help while even so developing fun. Equally, the greater number of you need to do an interest, the harder you may advice about the topic, which will gives an elevated sense in personal life satisfaction. It could be you want to take further up a different expressions or possibly discover how to publish Chinese language characters. The greater number of everyone get involved within your hobby to engage in, the harder you’ll learn. Work-related obstacles are usually associated with anxiety and also the weight to help be the best in what you are currently doing. Using an activity, get ready to experience grime getting to know something totally new not having emotion disappointed within simply being horrible located at the software while in the beginning. A spare time activity may well also provide an individual different kinds of dilemmas compared with one are widely-used to. Although you may possibly devote your main days or weeks in the workplace to be inhibited at your inner levels, one may take away a pastime which will concern you in physical form, which include rock climbing or perhaps kayaking. Create certainly determine what you’re also capable of except when you are attempting something. You might delight yourself. Including, you could possibly just think that you would not be just one to plan upward actively playing golf since you also get it will be tedious to see a tv personality, along with global a pokey approach to any time. And yet by trying this, you may discover that you just really enjoy traveling, and that you contain a selected ability designed for striking the the game golf correctly and then achieving your goal aided by the sport. Spare-time activities help you uncover things that you’lso are nice (and bad) found at, and even may astound you. Though some think it’s counterintuitive to earn hours just for an issue over and above job to receive in front of you at the workplace, job motor coach buses currently have proved in which obtaining an activity can easily produce you best in your job. Developing a hobby helps you be taught how to handle work-life worry in addition to consider creatively. You’ll find it demonstrates firms which you have interests and also a drive to complete an item with all your time. An activity are also able to help out lower your chances of evolving into scorched out there during work. In case the complete normal routine has of work not to mention household, without the need of some other activation towards the human brain, you intend to grab bored. Using a spare time activity may also help raise your emphasis not to mention gain you will need to at work due to the fact it will take away from the instance beyond deliver the results that you aren’t appealing ones own mind. Here are a few spend time following succeed being focused on riding ones own mountain bike, a person allows your brain an opportunity consentrate on anything at all certain as an alternative for how it happened at the job in which day. It will help your going back up work morning fresh and able to succeed.' st_url='http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2019/07/24/hobbies-make-available-innovativetroubles-and/' displayText='plusone'></span></p><div class="clear"></div>
<div class="clear"></div>
</div>
<!-- You can start editing here. -->
<!-- If comments are open, but there are no comments. -->
<h3 id="leaveComment">Leave a Reply</h3>
<div id="respond">
<div class="cancel-comment-reply">
<small><a rel="nofollow" id="cancel-comment-reply-link" href="/2019/07/24/hobbies-make-available-innovativetroubles-and/#respond" style="display:none;">Click here to cancel reply.</a></small>
</div>
<form action="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/wp-comments-post.php" method="post" id="commentform">
<p><input type="text" name="author" id="author" value="" size="22" tabindex="1" />
<label for="author"><small>Name (required)</small></label></p>
<p><input type="text" name="email" id="email" value="" size="22" tabindex="2" />
<label for="email"><small>Mail (will not be published) (required)</small></label></p>
<p><input type="text" name="url" id="url" value="" size="22" tabindex="3" />
<label for="url"><small>Website</small></label></p>
<!--<p><small><strong>XHTML:</strong> You can use these tags: <code><a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong> </code></small></p>-->
<p><textarea name="comment" id="comment" cols="100%" rows="10" tabindex="4"></textarea></p>
<p><input name="submit" type="submit" id="submit" tabindex="5" value="" />
<input type='hidden' name='comment_post_ID' value='199952' id='comment_post_ID' />
<input type='hidden' name='comment_parent' id='comment_parent' value='0' />
</p>
<p style="display: none;"><input type="hidden" id="akismet_comment_nonce" name="akismet_comment_nonce" value="ef733c2708" /></p></form>
</div>
</div>
<div id="wideSidebar">
</div>
<div class="clear"></div>
</div><!-- Enf of innerContent -->
<div id="narrowSidebar">
<h3 class="narrowSidebarTitle">Photo Gallery</h3>
<ul id="narrowSidebarGallery">
<li>
<a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2018/06/23/international-day-of-yoga-celebrated-in-sri-lanka/"><img width="120" height="80" src="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/IMG_0252-120x80.jpg" class="alignnone wp-post-image" alt="IMG_0252" title="IMG_0252" /></a>
<a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2018/06/23/international-day-of-yoga-celebrated-in-sri-lanka/" rel="bookmark">International Day of Yoga celebrated in Sri Lanka</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2018/06/16/muslims-in-sri-lanka-celebrate-eid-festival-2/"><img width="120" height="80" src="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/DSC_0522-120x80.jpg" class="alignnone wp-post-image" alt="DSC_0522" title="DSC_0522" /></a>
<a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2018/06/16/muslims-in-sri-lanka-celebrate-eid-festival-2/" rel="bookmark">Muslims in Sri Lanka celebrate Eid festival</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2018/04/06/celebrating-the-prime-ministers-victory/"><img width="120" height="80" src="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/DSC_0153-120x80.jpg" class="alignnone wp-post-image" alt="DSC_0153" title="DSC_0153" /></a>
<a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2018/04/06/celebrating-the-prime-ministers-victory/" rel="bookmark">Celebrating the Prime Minister’s victory</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2018/03/04/protest-in-jaffna-against-war-in-syria/"><img width="120" height="80" src="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/P02-Pic-for-Protest-in-Jaffna-120x80.jpg" class="alignnone wp-post-image" alt="P02 - Pic for Protest in Jaffna" title="P02 - Pic for Protest in Jaffna" /></a>
<a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2018/03/04/protest-in-jaffna-against-war-in-syria/" rel="bookmark">Protest in Jaffna against war in Syria</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2018/02/20/international-military-sport-council-day-run/"><img width="120" height="80" src="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/DSC_01242-120x80.jpg" class="alignnone wp-post-image" alt="DSC_0124" title="DSC_0124" /></a>
<a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2018/02/20/international-military-sport-council-day-run/" rel="bookmark">International Military Sport Council Day Run</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2018/02/12/tasting-victory-again-and-looking-for-more/"><img width="120" height="80" src="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/DSC_01241-120x80.jpg" class="alignnone wp-post-image" alt="DSC_0124" title="DSC_0124" /></a>
<a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2018/02/12/tasting-victory-again-and-looking-for-more/" rel="bookmark">Tasting victory again and looking for more</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
<div class="clear"></div>
<div id="footerCatBar">
<ul id="menu-main-1" class="menu"><li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-198507"><a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/category/breaking-news/">Breaking News</a></li>
<li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-198505"><a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/category/news/">News</a></li>
<li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-198504"><a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/category/business/">Business</a></li>
<li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-198506"><a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/category/weekend-leader/">Weekend Review</a></li>
<li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-198508"><a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/category/editors-pick/">Editor’s Pick</a></li>
<li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-198509"><a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/category/editorial/">Editorial</a></li>
<li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-198511"><a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/category/society-by-zarani/">Society by Zarani</a></li>
</ul> </div>
<div id="footerPages">
<div class="menu"><ul><li class="page_item page-item-180149"><a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/home/"></a></li><li class="page_item page-item-2"><a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/about/">About</a></li><li class="page_item page-item-3824"><a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/archives/">Archives</a></li><li class="page_item page-item-192794"><a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/colombo-city-centre-of-abans-and-next-story-group-wins-2-more-international-awards/">Colombo City Centre of Abans and Next Story Group wins 2 more international awards</a></li><li class="page_item page-item-105668"><a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/comment-rules/">COMMENTS</a></li><li class="page_item page-item-18327"><a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/contact-us/">Contact Us</a></li><li class="page_item page-item-192274"><a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/irudina/">Irudina</a></li><li class="page_item page-item-195718"><a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/">The Sunday Leader website ceased operations</a></li></ul></div>
<span id="themeInfo">
<a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/wp-login.php">Log in</a> | Designed by <a href="http://www.gabfirethemes.com/" title="Premium WordPress Themes">Gabfire themes</a>
<!--Plugin WP Missed Schedule 2011.0920.2011 Active--><script type='text/javascript' src='http://www.thesundayleader.lk/wp-content/plugins/contact-form-7/includes/js/jquery.form.js?ver=3.14'></script>
<script type='text/javascript'>
/* <![CDATA[ */
var _wpcf7 = {"loaderUrl":"http:\/\/www.thesundayleader.lk\/wp-content\/plugins\/contact-form-7\/images\/ajax-loader.gif","sending":"Sending ...","cached":"1"};
/* ]]> */
</script>
<script type='text/javascript' src='http://www.thesundayleader.lk/wp-content/plugins/contact-form-7/includes/js/scripts.js?ver=3.2.1'></script>
<script type='text/javascript' src='http://www.thesundayleader.lk/wp-content/plugins/wp-comment-master/autoresize.jquery.min.js?ver=3.4.2'></script>
<script type='text/javascript'>
/* <![CDATA[ */
var yjlSettings = {"pagination":"enable","comPerpage":"","numPerpage":"5","pagerPos":"before","repForm":"enable","gifUrl":"http:\/\/www.thesundayleader.lk\/wp-content\/plugins\/wp-comment-master\/ajax-loader.gif","prev":"","next":"","timeOut":"","fast":"'Please slow down,you are posting too fast!","thank":"","order":"asc","autoGrow":"enable"};
/* ]]> */
</script>
<script type='text/javascript' src='http://www.thesundayleader.lk/wp-content/plugins/wp-comment-master/cm.js?ver=3.4.2'></script>
</span>
</div>
google.com, pub-1795470547300847, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
<script type="text/javascript"> Cufon.now(); </script>
</div><!-- enf od wrapper -->
</body>
</html>