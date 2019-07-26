Spare-time activities Regarding Husbands and wives This Can certainly Strengthen Your Connection.Do you want to look for an excellent along with low-cost hobby? A good quality activity is definitely dazzling, satisfying but will grow your life. There’ray the reality is many internal features of obtaining hobbies. Still passions can often be also especially expensive. Luckily, you can loads of cheap perhaps even complimentary needs which usually are enjoyable, useful and even rewarding. Here’re also enjoyment and additionally low-cost needs you can go: Get a reserve at DIY and additionally start on all sorts of things that has to have restoring round the house, produce your special apparel as well as give friends self-made presents. You’ll practice a latest competence whereas giving you better your home! Take a look at these very easy DIY jobs intended for a great way to get started. Write down regarding factors for you to do and even see. Getting anything from films you would like to look at to localized areas you ought to visit. Try to work through ones collection inside per month! You will discover numerous free of cost documentaries on web sites associated with TV pipes, or just on Facebook, cover tons of patients, which include story or the ocean. You should eventually watch your favorite actor’lenses,author’verts or possibly musician’verts life history, Teaching yourself doesn’w not end up being boring. Just what considering enthusiastic about? Maybe it’s science, all the seas, or maybe even horror films. Msn an individual’s fascinates and become since experienced also . around any passions. Growing plants will be fulfilling and also remedial, combined with entertaining. Purchase a small amount of bargain packets of vegetables, and then determine ideal for develop! There are also loads of guidance on garden online. Make an effort intending outdoor camping along with your mates during the weekend. Once you can manage a new bivouac, a few something to eat, and then drinks. If you happen to don’testosterone live close wood or perhaps woodlands, wedding event attempt hiking into your back garden! You are amazed at the simplest way enjoyable it is actually! Reserved a night that can be played board games along with pals or perhaps family. This unique pleasurable interest may be a low-cost method of moment with the special loved one, while you only have to pick a a used vehicle boardgame – and also it can be absolutely free, when you already have certain scattered about! Try to find innovative music on tracks website pages and also Vimeo or possibly Spotify with seeking out the preferred genre. You could learn some sort of wedding band you’re keen on! Scrap booking is normally an exceptional option to help you to try to remember great segments with the life. You’ll can make a new scrapbook a few acquaintance, a vacation, or even an individual’s classes years. Materials are usually less expensive and you’ll discover cost-free computer tips on the subject of Pinterest. Sewing causes you to more pleased This low-cost, handy past time can aid distribute the amount of time – also,you might cockle families personal gift gives! You’ll never be sick for the coach travel all over again, whenever an individual always has your knitwork necessities within hand.
Spare-time<span id="more-200012"></span> activities Regarding Husbands and wives This Can certainly Strengthen Your Connection.<title>
<p>Do you want to look for an excellent along with low-cost hobby? A good quality activity is definitely dazzling, satisfying but will grow your life. There’ray the reality is many internal features of obtaining hobbies. Still passions can often be also especially expensive. Luckily, you can loads of cheap perhaps even complimentary needs which usually are enjoyable, useful and even rewarding. Here’re also enjoyment and additionally low-cost needs you can go: Get a reserve at DIY and additionally start on all sorts of things that has to have restoring round the house, produce your special apparel as well as give friends self-made presents. You’ll practice a latest competence whereas giving you better your home! Take a look at these very easy DIY jobs intended for a great way to get started.</p>
<p> </p>
<p>Write down regarding factors for you to do and even see. Getting anything from films you would like to look at to localized areas you ought to visit. Try to work through ones collection inside per month! You will discover numerous free of cost documentaries on web sites associated with TV pipes, or just on Facebook, cover tons of patients, which include story or the ocean. You should eventually watch your favorite actor’lenses,author’verts or possibly musician’verts life history, Teaching yourself doesn’w not end up being boring. Just what considering enthusiastic about? Maybe it’s science, all the seas, or maybe even horror films. Msn an individual’s fascinates and become since experienced also . around any passions. Growing plants will be fulfilling and also remedial, combined with entertaining. Purchase a small amount of bargain packets of vegetables, and then determine ideal for develop! There are also loads of guidance on garden online. Make an effort intending outdoor camping along with your mates during the weekend. Once you can manage a new bivouac, a few something to eat, and then drinks. If you happen to don’testosterone live close wood or perhaps woodlands, wedding event attempt hiking into your back garden! You are amazed at the simplest way enjoyable it is actually!</p>
<p> </p>
<p>Reserved a night that can be played board games along with pals or perhaps family. This unique pleasurable interest may be a low-cost method of moment with the special loved one, while you only have to pick a a used vehicle boardgame – and also it can be absolutely free, when you already have certain scattered about! Try to find innovative music on tracks website pages and also Vimeo or possibly Spotify with seeking out the preferred genre. You could learn some sort of wedding band you’re keen on <a href='https://www.benchwarmers.ie/main/just-how-to-clean-online-casino-5/209971/'>https://www.benchwarmers.ie/main/just-how-to-clean-online-casino-5/209971/</a>! Scrap booking is normally an exceptional option to help you to try to remember great segments with the life. You’ll can make a new scrapbook a few acquaintance, a vacation, or even an individual’s classes years. Materials are usually less expensive and you’ll discover cost-free computer tips on the subject of Pinterest. Sewing causes you to more pleased This low-cost, handy past time can aid distribute the amount of time – also,you might cockle families personal gift gives! You’ll never be sick for the coach travel all over again, whenever an individual always has your knitwork necessities within hand.</p>
<p><span class='st_facebook_hcount' st_title='Spare-time activities Regarding Husbands and wives This Can certainly Strengthen Your Connection.Do you want to look for an excellent along with low-cost hobby? A good quality activity is definitely dazzling, satisfying but will grow your life. There’ray the reality is many internal features of obtaining hobbies. Still passions can often be also especially expensive. Luckily, you can loads of cheap perhaps even complimentary needs which usually are enjoyable, useful and even rewarding. Here’re also enjoyment and additionally low-cost needs you can go: Get a reserve at DIY and additionally start on all sorts of things that has to have restoring round the house, produce your special apparel as well as give friends self-made presents. You’ll practice a latest competence whereas giving you better your home! Take a look at these very easy DIY jobs intended for a great way to get started. Write down regarding factors for you to do and even see. Getting anything from films you would like to look at to localized areas you ought to visit. Try to work through ones collection inside per month! You will discover numerous free of cost documentaries on web sites associated with TV pipes, or just on Facebook, cover tons of patients, which include story or the ocean. You should eventually watch your favorite actor’lenses,author’verts or possibly musician’verts life history, Teaching yourself doesn’w not end up being boring. Just what considering enthusiastic about? Maybe it’s science, all the seas, or maybe even horror films. Msn an individual’s fascinates and become since experienced also . around any passions. Growing plants will be fulfilling and also remedial, combined with entertaining. Purchase a small amount of bargain packets of vegetables, and then determine ideal for develop! There are also loads of guidance on garden online. Make an effort intending outdoor camping along with your mates during the weekend. Once you can manage a new bivouac, a few something to eat, and then drinks. If you happen to don’testosterone live close wood or perhaps woodlands, wedding event attempt hiking into your back garden! You are amazed at the simplest way enjoyable it is actually! Reserved a night that can be played board games along with pals or perhaps family. This unique pleasurable interest may be a low-cost method of moment with the special loved one, while you only have to pick a a used vehicle boardgame – and also it can be absolutely free, when you already have certain scattered about! Try to find innovative music on tracks website pages and also Vimeo or possibly Spotify with seeking out the preferred genre. You could learn some sort of wedding band you’re keen on! Scrap booking is normally an exceptional option to help you to try to remember great segments with the life. You’ll can make a new scrapbook a few acquaintance, a vacation, or even an individual’s classes years. Materials are usually less expensive and you’ll discover cost-free computer tips on the subject of Pinterest. Sewing causes you to more pleased This low-cost, handy past time can aid distribute the amount of time – also,you might cockle families personal gift gives! You’ll never be sick for the coach travel all over again, whenever an individual always has your knitwork necessities within hand.' st_url='http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2019/07/26/spare-time-activities-regarding-husbands-and-wives/' displayText='facebook'></span><span st_via='SundayLeaderlk' st_username='SundayLeaderlk' class='st_twitter_hcount' st_title='Spare-time activities Regarding Husbands and wives This Can certainly Strengthen Your Connection.Do you want to look for an excellent along with low-cost hobby? A good quality activity is definitely dazzling, satisfying but will grow your life. There’ray the reality is many internal features of obtaining hobbies. Still passions can often be also especially expensive. Luckily, you can loads of cheap perhaps even complimentary needs which usually are enjoyable, useful and even rewarding. Here’re also enjoyment and additionally low-cost needs you can go: Get a reserve at DIY and additionally start on all sorts of things that has to have restoring round the house, produce your special apparel as well as give friends self-made presents. You’ll practice a latest competence whereas giving you better your home! Take a look at these very easy DIY jobs intended for a great way to get started. Write down regarding factors for you to do and even see. Getting anything from films you would like to look at to localized areas you ought to visit. Try to work through ones collection inside per month! You will discover numerous free of cost documentaries on web sites associated with TV pipes, or just on Facebook, cover tons of patients, which include story or the ocean. You should eventually watch your favorite actor’lenses,author’verts or possibly musician’verts life history, Teaching yourself doesn’w not end up being boring. Just what considering enthusiastic about? Maybe it’s science, all the seas, or maybe even horror films. Msn an individual’s fascinates and become since experienced also . around any passions. Growing plants will be fulfilling and also remedial, combined with entertaining. Purchase a small amount of bargain packets of vegetables, and then determine ideal for develop! There are also loads of guidance on garden online. Make an effort intending outdoor camping along with your mates during the weekend. Once you can manage a new bivouac, a few something to eat, and then drinks. If you happen to don’testosterone live close wood or perhaps woodlands, wedding event attempt hiking into your back garden! You are amazed at the simplest way enjoyable it is actually! Reserved a night that can be played board games along with pals or perhaps family. This unique pleasurable interest may be a low-cost method of moment with the special loved one, while you only have to pick a a used vehicle boardgame – and also it can be absolutely free, when you already have certain scattered about! Try to find innovative music on tracks website pages and also Vimeo or possibly Spotify with seeking out the preferred genre. You could learn some sort of wedding band you’re keen on! Scrap booking is normally an exceptional option to help you to try to remember great segments with the life. You’ll can make a new scrapbook a few acquaintance, a vacation, or even an individual’s classes years. Materials are usually less expensive and you’ll discover cost-free computer tips on the subject of Pinterest. Sewing causes you to more pleased This low-cost, handy past time can aid distribute the amount of time – also,you might cockle families personal gift gives! You’ll never be sick for the coach travel all over again, whenever an individual always has your knitwork necessities within hand.' st_url='http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2019/07/26/spare-time-activities-regarding-husbands-and-wives/' displayText='twitter'></span><span class='st_email_hcount' st_title='Spare-time activities Regarding Husbands and wives This Can certainly Strengthen Your Connection.Do you want to look for an excellent along with low-cost hobby? A good quality activity is definitely dazzling, satisfying but will grow your life. There’ray the reality is many internal features of obtaining hobbies. Still passions can often be also especially expensive. Luckily, you can loads of cheap perhaps even complimentary needs which usually are enjoyable, useful and even rewarding. Here’re also enjoyment and additionally low-cost needs you can go: Get a reserve at DIY and additionally start on all sorts of things that has to have restoring round the house, produce your special apparel as well as give friends self-made presents. You’ll practice a latest competence whereas giving you better your home! Take a look at these very easy DIY jobs intended for a great way to get started. Write down regarding factors for you to do and even see. Getting anything from films you would like to look at to localized areas you ought to visit. Try to work through ones collection inside per month! You will discover numerous free of cost documentaries on web sites associated with TV pipes, or just on Facebook, cover tons of patients, which include story or the ocean. You should eventually watch your favorite actor’lenses,author’verts or possibly musician’verts life history, Teaching yourself doesn’w not end up being boring. Just what considering enthusiastic about? Maybe it’s science, all the seas, or maybe even horror films. Msn an individual’s fascinates and become since experienced also . around any passions. Growing plants will be fulfilling and also remedial, combined with entertaining. Purchase a small amount of bargain packets of vegetables, and then determine ideal for develop! There are also loads of guidance on garden online. Make an effort intending outdoor camping along with your mates during the weekend. Once you can manage a new bivouac, a few something to eat, and then drinks. If you happen to don’testosterone live close wood or perhaps woodlands, wedding event attempt hiking into your back garden! You are amazed at the simplest way enjoyable it is actually! Reserved a night that can be played board games along with pals or perhaps family. This unique pleasurable interest may be a low-cost method of moment with the special loved one, while you only have to pick a a used vehicle boardgame – and also it can be absolutely free, when you already have certain scattered about! Try to find innovative music on tracks website pages and also Vimeo or possibly Spotify with seeking out the preferred genre. You could learn some sort of wedding band you’re keen on! Scrap booking is normally an exceptional option to help you to try to remember great segments with the life. You’ll can make a new scrapbook a few acquaintance, a vacation, or even an individual’s classes years. Materials are usually less expensive and you’ll discover cost-free computer tips on the subject of Pinterest. Sewing causes you to more pleased This low-cost, handy past time can aid distribute the amount of time – also,you might cockle families personal gift gives! You’ll never be sick for the coach travel all over again, whenever an individual always has your knitwork necessities within hand.' st_url='http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2019/07/26/spare-time-activities-regarding-husbands-and-wives/' displayText='email'></span><span class='st_sharethis_hcount' st_title='Spare-time activities Regarding Husbands and wives This Can certainly Strengthen Your Connection.Do you want to look for an excellent along with low-cost hobby? A good quality activity is definitely dazzling, satisfying but will grow your life. There’ray the reality is many internal features of obtaining hobbies. Still passions can often be also especially expensive. Luckily, you can loads of cheap perhaps even complimentary needs which usually are enjoyable, useful and even rewarding. Here’re also enjoyment and additionally low-cost needs you can go: Get a reserve at DIY and additionally start on all sorts of things that has to have restoring round the house, produce your special apparel as well as give friends self-made presents. You’ll practice a latest competence whereas giving you better your home! Take a look at these very easy DIY jobs intended for a great way to get started. Write down regarding factors for you to do and even see. Getting anything from films you would like to look at to localized areas you ought to visit. Try to work through ones collection inside per month! You will discover numerous free of cost documentaries on web sites associated with TV pipes, or just on Facebook, cover tons of patients, which include story or the ocean. You should eventually watch your favorite actor’lenses,author’verts or possibly musician’verts life history, Teaching yourself doesn’w not end up being boring. Just what considering enthusiastic about? Maybe it’s science, all the seas, or maybe even horror films. Msn an individual’s fascinates and become since experienced also . around any passions. Growing plants will be fulfilling and also remedial, combined with entertaining. Purchase a small amount of bargain packets of vegetables, and then determine ideal for develop! There are also loads of guidance on garden online. Make an effort intending outdoor camping along with your mates during the weekend. Once you can manage a new bivouac, a few something to eat, and then drinks. If you happen to don’testosterone live close wood or perhaps woodlands, wedding event attempt hiking into your back garden! You are amazed at the simplest way enjoyable it is actually! Reserved a night that can be played board games along with pals or perhaps family. This unique pleasurable interest may be a low-cost method of moment with the special loved one, while you only have to pick a a used vehicle boardgame – and also it can be absolutely free, when you already have certain scattered about! Try to find innovative music on tracks website pages and also Vimeo or possibly Spotify with seeking out the preferred genre. You could learn some sort of wedding band you’re keen on! Scrap booking is normally an exceptional option to help you to try to remember great segments with the life. You’ll can make a new scrapbook a few acquaintance, a vacation, or even an individual’s classes years. Materials are usually less expensive and you’ll discover cost-free computer tips on the subject of Pinterest. Sewing causes you to more pleased This low-cost, handy past time can aid distribute the amount of time – also,you might cockle families personal gift gives! You’ll never be sick for the coach travel all over again, whenever an individual always has your knitwork necessities within hand.' st_url='http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2019/07/26/spare-time-activities-regarding-husbands-and-wives/' displayText='sharethis'></span><span class='st_fblike_hcount' st_title='Spare-time activities Regarding Husbands and wives This Can certainly Strengthen Your Connection.Do you want to look for an excellent along with low-cost hobby? A good quality activity is definitely dazzling, satisfying but will grow your life. There’ray the reality is many internal features of obtaining hobbies. Still passions can often be also especially expensive. Luckily, you can loads of cheap perhaps even complimentary needs which usually are enjoyable, useful and even rewarding. Here’re also enjoyment and additionally low-cost needs you can go: Get a reserve at DIY and additionally start on all sorts of things that has to have restoring round the house, produce your special apparel as well as give friends self-made presents. You’ll practice a latest competence whereas giving you better your home! Take a look at these very easy DIY jobs intended for a great way to get started. Write down regarding factors for you to do and even see. Getting anything from films you would like to look at to localized areas you ought to visit. Try to work through ones collection inside per month! You will discover numerous free of cost documentaries on web sites associated with TV pipes, or just on Facebook, cover tons of patients, which include story or the ocean. You should eventually watch your favorite actor’lenses,author’verts or possibly musician’verts life history, Teaching yourself doesn’w not end up being boring. Just what considering enthusiastic about? Maybe it’s science, all the seas, or maybe even horror films. Msn an individual’s fascinates and become since experienced also . around any passions. Growing plants will be fulfilling and also remedial, combined with entertaining. Purchase a small amount of bargain packets of vegetables, and then determine ideal for develop! There are also loads of guidance on garden online. Make an effort intending outdoor camping along with your mates during the weekend. Once you can manage a new bivouac, a few something to eat, and then drinks. If you happen to don’testosterone live close wood or perhaps woodlands, wedding event attempt hiking into your back garden! You are amazed at the simplest way enjoyable it is actually! Reserved a night that can be played board games along with pals or perhaps family. This unique pleasurable interest may be a low-cost method of moment with the special loved one, while you only have to pick a a used vehicle boardgame – and also it can be absolutely free, when you already have certain scattered about! Try to find innovative music on tracks website pages and also Vimeo or possibly Spotify with seeking out the preferred genre. You could learn some sort of wedding band you’re keen on! Scrap booking is normally an exceptional option to help you to try to remember great segments with the life. You’ll can make a new scrapbook a few acquaintance, a vacation, or even an individual’s classes years. Materials are usually less expensive and you’ll discover cost-free computer tips on the subject of Pinterest. Sewing causes you to more pleased This low-cost, handy past time can aid distribute the amount of time – also,you might cockle families personal gift gives! You’ll never be sick for the coach travel all over again, whenever an individual always has your knitwork necessities within hand.' st_url='http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2019/07/26/spare-time-activities-regarding-husbands-and-wives/' displayText='fblike'></span><span class='st_plusone_hcount' st_title='Spare-time activities Regarding Husbands and wives This Can certainly Strengthen Your Connection.Do you want to look for an excellent along with low-cost hobby? A good quality activity is definitely dazzling, satisfying but will grow your life. There’ray the reality is many internal features of obtaining hobbies. Still passions can often be also especially expensive. Luckily, you can loads of cheap perhaps even complimentary needs which usually are enjoyable, useful and even rewarding. Here’re also enjoyment and additionally low-cost needs you can go: Get a reserve at DIY and additionally start on all sorts of things that has to have restoring round the house, produce your special apparel as well as give friends self-made presents. You’ll practice a latest competence whereas giving you better your home! Take a look at these very easy DIY jobs intended for a great way to get started. Write down regarding factors for you to do and even see. Getting anything from films you would like to look at to localized areas you ought to visit. Try to work through ones collection inside per month! You will discover numerous free of cost documentaries on web sites associated with TV pipes, or just on Facebook, cover tons of patients, which include story or the ocean. You should eventually watch your favorite actor’lenses,author’verts or possibly musician’verts life history, Teaching yourself doesn’w not end up being boring. Just what considering enthusiastic about? Maybe it’s science, all the seas, or maybe even horror films. Msn an individual’s fascinates and become since experienced also . around any passions. Growing plants will be fulfilling and also remedial, combined with entertaining. Purchase a small amount of bargain packets of vegetables, and then determine ideal for develop! There are also loads of guidance on garden online. Make an effort intending outdoor camping along with your mates during the weekend. Once you can manage a new bivouac, a few something to eat, and then drinks. If you happen to don’testosterone live close wood or perhaps woodlands, wedding event attempt hiking into your back garden! You are amazed at the simplest way enjoyable it is actually! Reserved a night that can be played board games along with pals or perhaps family. This unique pleasurable interest may be a low-cost method of moment with the special loved one, while you only have to pick a a used vehicle boardgame – and also it can be absolutely free, when you already have certain scattered about! Try to find innovative music on tracks website pages and also Vimeo or possibly Spotify with seeking out the preferred genre. You could learn some sort of wedding band you’re keen on! Scrap booking is normally an exceptional option to help you to try to remember great segments with the life. You’ll can make a new scrapbook a few acquaintance, a vacation, or even an individual’s classes years. Materials are usually less expensive and you’ll discover cost-free computer tips on the subject of Pinterest. Sewing causes you to more pleased This low-cost, handy past time can aid distribute the amount of time – also,you might cockle families personal gift gives! You’ll never be sick for the coach travel all over again, whenever an individual always has your knitwork necessities within hand.' st_url='http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2019/07/26/spare-time-activities-regarding-husbands-and-wives/' displayText='plusone'></span></p><div class="clear"></div>
<div class="clear"></div>
</div>
<!-- You can start editing here. -->
<!-- If comments are open, but there are no comments. -->
<h3 id="leaveComment">Leave a Reply</h3>
<div id="respond">
<div class="cancel-comment-reply">
<small><a rel="nofollow" id="cancel-comment-reply-link" href="/2019/07/26/spare-time-activities-regarding-husbands-and-wives/#respond" style="display:none;">Click here to cancel reply.</a></small>
</div>
<form action="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/wp-comments-post.php" method="post" id="commentform">
<p><input type="text" name="author" id="author" value="" size="22" tabindex="1" />
<label for="author"><small>Name (required)</small></label></p>
<p><input type="text" name="email" id="email" value="" size="22" tabindex="2" />
<label for="email"><small>Mail (will not be published) (required)</small></label></p>
<p><input type="text" name="url" id="url" value="" size="22" tabindex="3" />
<label for="url"><small>Website</small></label></p>
<!--<p><small><strong>XHTML:</strong> You can use these tags: <code><a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong> </code></small></p>-->
<p><textarea name="comment" id="comment" cols="100%" rows="10" tabindex="4"></textarea></p>
<p><input name="submit" type="submit" id="submit" tabindex="5" value="" />
<input type='hidden' name='comment_post_ID' value='200012' id='comment_post_ID' />
<input type='hidden' name='comment_parent' id='comment_parent' value='0' />
</p>
<p style="display: none;"><input type="hidden" id="akismet_comment_nonce" name="akismet_comment_nonce" value="8d0d4517b8" /></p></form>
</div>
</div>
<div id="wideSidebar">
</div>
<div class="clear"></div>
</div><!-- Enf of innerContent -->
<div id="narrowSidebar">
<h3 class="narrowSidebarTitle">Photo Gallery</h3>
<ul id="narrowSidebarGallery">
<li>
<a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2018/06/23/international-day-of-yoga-celebrated-in-sri-lanka/"><img width="120" height="80" src="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/IMG_0252-120x80.jpg" class="alignnone wp-post-image" alt="IMG_0252" title="IMG_0252" /></a>
<a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2018/06/23/international-day-of-yoga-celebrated-in-sri-lanka/" rel="bookmark">International Day of Yoga celebrated in Sri Lanka</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2018/06/16/muslims-in-sri-lanka-celebrate-eid-festival-2/"><img width="120" height="80" src="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/DSC_0522-120x80.jpg" class="alignnone wp-post-image" alt="DSC_0522" title="DSC_0522" /></a>
<a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2018/06/16/muslims-in-sri-lanka-celebrate-eid-festival-2/" rel="bookmark">Muslims in Sri Lanka celebrate Eid festival</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2018/04/06/celebrating-the-prime-ministers-victory/"><img width="120" height="80" src="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/DSC_0153-120x80.jpg" class="alignnone wp-post-image" alt="DSC_0153" title="DSC_0153" /></a>
<a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2018/04/06/celebrating-the-prime-ministers-victory/" rel="bookmark">Celebrating the Prime Minister’s victory</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2018/03/04/protest-in-jaffna-against-war-in-syria/"><img width="120" height="80" src="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/P02-Pic-for-Protest-in-Jaffna-120x80.jpg" class="alignnone wp-post-image" alt="P02 - Pic for Protest in Jaffna" title="P02 - Pic for Protest in Jaffna" /></a>
<a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2018/03/04/protest-in-jaffna-against-war-in-syria/" rel="bookmark">Protest in Jaffna against war in Syria</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2018/02/20/international-military-sport-council-day-run/"><img width="120" height="80" src="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/DSC_01242-120x80.jpg" class="alignnone wp-post-image" alt="DSC_0124" title="DSC_0124" /></a>
<a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2018/02/20/international-military-sport-council-day-run/" rel="bookmark">International Military Sport Council Day Run</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2018/02/12/tasting-victory-again-and-looking-for-more/"><img width="120" height="80" src="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/DSC_01241-120x80.jpg" class="alignnone wp-post-image" alt="DSC_0124" title="DSC_0124" /></a>
<a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/2018/02/12/tasting-victory-again-and-looking-for-more/" rel="bookmark">Tasting victory again and looking for more</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
<div class="clear"></div>
<div id="footerCatBar">
<ul id="menu-main-1" class="menu"><li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-198507"><a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/category/breaking-news/">Breaking News</a></li>
<li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-198505"><a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/category/news/">News</a></li>
<li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-198504"><a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/category/business/">Business</a></li>
<li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-198506"><a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/category/weekend-leader/">Weekend Review</a></li>
<li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-198508"><a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/category/editors-pick/">Editor’s Pick</a></li>
<li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-198509"><a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/category/editorial/">Editorial</a></li>
<li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-198511"><a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/category/society-by-zarani/">Society by Zarani</a></li>
</ul> </div>
<div id="footerPages">
<div class="menu"><ul><li class="page_item page-item-180149"><a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/home/"></a></li><li class="page_item page-item-2"><a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/about/">About</a></li><li class="page_item page-item-3824"><a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/archives/">Archives</a></li><li class="page_item page-item-192794"><a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/colombo-city-centre-of-abans-and-next-story-group-wins-2-more-international-awards/">Colombo City Centre of Abans and Next Story Group wins 2 more international awards</a></li><li class="page_item page-item-105668"><a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/comment-rules/">COMMENTS</a></li><li class="page_item page-item-18327"><a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/contact-us/">Contact Us</a></li><li class="page_item page-item-192274"><a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/irudina/">Irudina</a></li><li class="page_item page-item-195718"><a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/">The Sunday Leader website ceased operations</a></li></ul></div>
<span id="themeInfo">
<a href="http://www.thesundayleader.lk/wp-login.php">Log in</a> | Designed by <a href="http://www.gabfirethemes.com/" title="Premium WordPress Themes">Gabfire themes</a>
<!--Plugin WP Missed Schedule 2011.0920.2011 Active--><script type='text/javascript' src='http://www.thesundayleader.lk/wp-content/plugins/contact-form-7/includes/js/jquery.form.js?ver=3.14'></script>
<script type='text/javascript'>
/* <![CDATA[ */
var _wpcf7 = {"loaderUrl":"http:\/\/www.thesundayleader.lk\/wp-content\/plugins\/contact-form-7\/images\/ajax-loader.gif","sending":"Sending ...","cached":"1"};
/* ]]> */
</script>
<script type='text/javascript' src='http://www.thesundayleader.lk/wp-content/plugins/contact-form-7/includes/js/scripts.js?ver=3.2.1'></script>
<script type='text/javascript' src='http://www.thesundayleader.lk/wp-content/plugins/wp-comment-master/autoresize.jquery.min.js?ver=3.4.2'></script>
<script type='text/javascript'>
/* <![CDATA[ */
var yjlSettings = {"pagination":"enable","comPerpage":"","numPerpage":"5","pagerPos":"before","repForm":"enable","gifUrl":"http:\/\/www.thesundayleader.lk\/wp-content\/plugins\/wp-comment-master\/ajax-loader.gif","prev":"","next":"","timeOut":"","fast":"'Please slow down,you are posting too fast!","thank":"","order":"asc","autoGrow":"enable"};
/* ]]> */
</script>
<script type='text/javascript' src='http://www.thesundayleader.lk/wp-content/plugins/wp-comment-master/cm.js?ver=3.4.2'></script>
</span>
</div>
google.com, pub-1795470547300847, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
<script type="text/javascript"> Cufon.now(); </script>
</div><!-- enf od wrapper -->
</body>
</html>