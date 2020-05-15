Can Women And Men be Friends just? Steve Harvey Says No

Harvey tackles age-old relationship concern, challenges one couple that is unmarried.

Aug. 19, 2009 — It really is an age-old concern every couple faces: Can men and ladies actually be “just buddies” or does intimate attraction and envy take control? Imagine if one individual remains in contact with an ex, or posseses an opposite-sex pal?

“Good Morning America” special factor Steve Harvey will follow Billy Crystal’s character when you look at the film “When Harry Met Sally, ” whom famously said, “Both women and men can not be buddies. The sex part almethods gets in the real way. “

A report within the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology estimated that the opposite-sex relationship may result in an event as frequently as 15 per cent of that time.

Whom more straightforward to weigh in about this relationship that is classic as compared to guy whoever brand brand brand new relationship book “Act just Like A Lady, Think just Like A Man” sits at number 1 from the ny Times Hardcover information bestseller list?

Author, comedian, actor and host Steve Harvey tackled this subject having quantity of partners.

Justin Vanlandschoot and Stacy Marsch

Hitched for four years

Vanlandschoot, 33, had a lady buddy who had been coaching him in a competition that is speaking. Marsch, 37, knew live sex chat it was signed, “Love ya. About her, but one day saw an e-mail from her husband to this woman and”

Although Marsch claims that women and men might have friends that are opposite-sex she felt uncomfortable and confronted him.

Vanlandschoot says though there ended up being practically nothing happening between him along with his buddy, it had been perhaps not well worth jeopardizing their wedding and then he finished the relationship.

“You typed, ‘love you’? ” Harvey asked Valandschott. “which is pretty dangerous. I can not also type ‘I as if you a great deal’ without starting an important fire. “

He told Valandschott which he did the thing that is right closing the relationship.

“I’m simply associated with the belief that a few should form a two-handed group, ” Harvey stated. “Outside relationships. Just what good do they bring to your marriage? “

Aaron Bouw and Lindsey Dahlin

Dating for three to four months

Dahlin, 25, claims it really is fine for guys and ladies to “simply be buddies. ” but, Bouw, 29, says that women pull the naive card” and do not realize it whenever a male friend is thinking about them. Bouw claims he trusts Dahlin, he simply does not trust her man friends.

“I’m sure exactly exactly how guys think, ” Bouw stated. “we now have the one thing on our brain. “

Harvey told Buow he had been wanting to mark their territory, maybe maybe not protect Dahlin.

“that is just exactly exactly how guys are, that is the way we think, ” Harvey stated. “It is nearly practically impossible for a person become a lady’s buddy. The reason that is only’re your friend is because you’ve made it completely clear it’s going to go any further than this. “

Can Both Women And Men be Friends just?

Sharon and Bill Brewser

Sharon Brewster, 53, stated she nearly called down her wedding because she found a message that is text an other woman on her behalf spouse’s mobile phone that ended with “sweet aspirations. “

“we heard Bill’s phone set off, ” she stated. “we sought out and confronted him. I became really upset. “

“she actually is definitely not saying have sweet dreams intensely about your lady, ” Harvey said.

Sharon’s spouse, Bill Brewster, 52, informed her which he always got along better with women than men. But understanding that Sharon will not think women and men could be “simply buddies, ” he failed to inform her about a few of his female friends.

“the top blunder that we made ended up being that she did not learn about her, ” Bill stated.

Mary Fitzgerald and Bill Soldwisch

Dating for 11 years

Fitzgerald and Soldwisch both have actually friends for the opposite-sex and never say it has been an issue. Even though few have not married, they remain committed and state they’d never ever do just about anything to jeopardize the partnership.

Having feminine buddies has “never been a challenge, ” Soldwisch stated. “they have been my close friends. I have been lucky to include myself with confident feamales in my entire life. “

“they are going to be urge, however when you are in a real committed relationship, why ruin a great thing? ” Fitzgerald stated.

Harvey had been amazed Fitzgerald did not would like to get married.

” I do not have interest that is particular being hitched, ” she stated. “we do not require the little bit of paper. “

They do make reference to one another as wife and husband, to really make it “easier for the public that is general” Soldwisch stated.

“I simply do not know a female would youn’t wish to be hitched, ” Harvey stated. “I’m stuck. “

Can Gents And Ladies Become Friends? Watchers Weigh In

“GMA” additionally received a huge selection of e-mails from people wanting to get in on the discussion.

Angela McDaniel from Lufkin, Tex., composed in about psychological infidelity.

“My spouse has already established a few friends that are female i did not learn about. Then you are having an emotional affair if your spouse doesn’t know about his friend! If perhaps you weren’t there is no good explanation to slip & keep in touch with the buddy. “

Brenda Velasquez from Modesto, Calif., claims women and men could be buddies without causing issues inside their wedding. ” just Take me personally for an illustration. After my very first wedding, we’re nevertheless friends. In reality my ex-husband is leasing a space from my present spouse and me personally. For me, it is only about how precisely civilized and developed you’re in the situation and relationship. “

Heather from Birch Run, Mich., e-mailed “GMA” to inquire of Harvey a concern.

“My closest friend is really a male. We dated for a rather limited time a few years back right after highschool. Whenever my now spouse and I also began dating he knew about him and now we hung out many times. But about couple of years soon after we got married my hubby began comments that are making him. Now every right time we battle, he tosses him up within my face. No clue is had by me ways to get him to cease. Any tips? “