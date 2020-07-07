Loan against home Jan 2020
Mortgage Loan Interest Levels in Asia
|Cheapest Interest Rate
|8.70%
|Processing Fee
|Upto 1percent of loan amount
|Loan Tenure
|Upto 15 years
|Lowest EMI Per Lakh
|? 880 for 20 years
|Prepayment Charges
|Nil fees
Compare Loan Against Property Interest Levels All banking institutions
|Bank
|Loan Against Property Speed
|Processing Fee
|SBI Loan Against Property
|9.65percent
|1.00% Max Rs. 50,000
|HDFC Loan Against Property
|9.40percent
|0.25%
|ICICI Financial Loan Against Property
|10.15%
|1.00% Min Rs. 5,000 – Max Rs. 10,000
|Axis Bank
|11.25%
|0.50% Min Rs. 10,000 – Max Rs. 10,000
|Citibank
|8.70percent
|Indiabulls
|10.50%
|1.00percent Min Rs. 5,000
|PNB Housing Finance
|10.25%
|1.00percent
|Standard Chartered Bank
|10.10%
|1.00percent Min Rs. 10,000
|DBS Bank
|11.90%
|0.50percent Max Rs. 10,000
|IDBI Bank
|10.20%
|1.00percent
|Edelweiss
|12.00%
|1.00percent
|Central Bank of India
|11.10per cent
|0.50% Max Rs. 20,000
|Piramal Housing Finance
|10.10%
|0.50percent
|Andhra Bank
|10.75%
|Yes Bank
|10.50%
|1.00percent
|PNB
|10.20percent
|0.90% Max Rs. 45,000
|DCB Bank
|12.72%
|1.00%
|Union Bank of Asia
|11.50per cent
|0.50percent
|OBC
|10.95%
|0.50%
|Karur Vysya Bank
|12.15%
|0.50percent
|IndusInd Bank
|9.50%
|2.00percent
|HSBC Bank
|9.80%
|1.00% Min Rs. 10,000
|DHFL
|12.00per cent
|2.00% Min Rs. 15,000
|Corporation Bank
|11.35%
|1.00percent
|Canara Bank
|11.70%
|1.00percent Min Rs. 5,000 – Max Rs. 50,000
|IDFC Very First Bank
|11.80%
|1.00percent Min Rs. 5,000
|Allahabad Bank
|14.15%
|0.53% Min Rs. 2,670 – Max Rs. 80,100
|HDFC Bank
|9.75%
|1.25per cent Max Rs. 10,000
|RBL Bank
|13.05%
|1.25percent Min Rs. 7,500
|UCO Bank
|10.80%
|1.00percent
|South Indian Bank
|10.70%
|0.50percent
|Lakshmi Vilas Bank
|11.65%
|1.20percent
|Karnataka Bank
|10.90%
|Indian Bank
|12.25%
|1.17percent
|Federal Bank
|11.90%
|0.50percent Min Rs. 3,000 – Max Rs. 7,500
|Dhan Laxmi Bank
|11.55%
|1.50per cent Min Rs. 10,000
|Cholamandalam
|11.50percent
|1.00%
|Bank of Asia
|10.65percent
|1.00% Min Rs. 5,000 – Max Rs. 50,000
|Bajaj Finserv
|10.20%
|1.50percent
|Indian Overseas Bank
|10.85%
|0.62percent Min Rs. 890 – Max Rs. 8,900
|United Bank of Asia
|10.75percent
|1.00%
|Syndicate Bank
|11.50%
|0.50percent Min Rs. 500
|Punjab and Sind Bank
|11.30%
|1.00percent Min Rs. 2,000 – Max Rs. 50,000
|Kotak Bank
|9.60%
|1.00percent
|Jammu And Kashmir Bank
|12.20%
|0.20percent
According to the existing rates, Citibank provides the mortgage loan interest that is lowest rate of 8.70per cent. These prices may differ dependant on the worthiness associated with the home, your career and payment ability. Greater the mortgage quantity, greater is the interest rate.
From first October 2019, loan against home was connected to outside benchmarking which will be centered on repo price. All the banking institutions have previously connected their home loans to Repo Linked Lending Rate for example. RLLR.
RBI in addition has brought NBFC’s underneath the purview associated with the RBI’s Banking Ombudsman scheme. This can assist resolution that is speedy of between clients and NBFC’s and provide a screen into the clients to submit their grievances.