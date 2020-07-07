Loan against home Jan 2020

Mortgage Loan Interest Levels in Asia

Cheapest Interest Rate 8.70% Processing Fee Upto 1percent of loan amount Loan Tenure Upto 15 years Lowest EMI Per Lakh ? 880 for 20 years Prepayment Charges Nil fees

Bank Loan Against Property Speed Processing Fee SBI Loan Against Property 9.65percent 1.00% Max Rs. 50,000 HDFC Loan Against Property 9.40percent 0.25% ICICI Financial Loan Against Property 10.15% 1.00% Min Rs. 5,000 – Max Rs. 10,000 Axis Bank 11.25% 0.50% Min Rs. 10,000 – Max Rs. 10,000 Citibank 8.70percent Indiabulls 10.50% 1.00percent Min Rs. 5,000 PNB Housing Finance 10.25% 1.00percent Standard Chartered Bank 10.10% 1.00percent Min Rs. 10,000 DBS Bank 11.90% 0.50percent Max Rs. 10,000 IDBI Bank 10.20% 1.00percent Edelweiss 12.00% 1.00percent Central Bank of India 11.10per cent 0.50% Max Rs. 20,000 Piramal Housing Finance 10.10% 0.50percent Andhra Bank 10.75% Yes Bank 10.50% 1.00percent PNB 10.20percent 0.90% Max Rs. 45,000 DCB Bank 12.72% 1.00% Union Bank of Asia 11.50per cent 0.50percent OBC 10.95% 0.50% Karur Vysya Bank 12.15% 0.50percent IndusInd Bank 9.50% 2.00percent HSBC Bank 9.80% 1.00% Min Rs. 10,000 DHFL 12.00per cent 2.00% Min Rs. 15,000 Corporation Bank 11.35% 1.00percent Canara Bank 11.70% 1.00percent Min Rs. 5,000 – Max Rs. 50,000 IDFC Very First Bank 11.80% 1.00percent Min Rs. 5,000 Allahabad Bank 14.15% 0.53% Min Rs. 2,670 – Max Rs. 80,100 HDFC Bank 9.75% 1.25per cent Max Rs. 10,000 RBL Bank 13.05% 1.25percent Min Rs. 7,500 UCO Bank 10.80% 1.00percent South Indian Bank 10.70% 0.50percent Lakshmi Vilas Bank 11.65% 1.20percent Karnataka Bank 10.90% Indian Bank 12.25% 1.17percent Federal Bank 11.90% 0.50percent Min Rs. 3,000 – Max Rs. 7,500 Dhan Laxmi Bank 11.55% 1.50per cent Min Rs. 10,000 Cholamandalam 11.50percent 1.00% Bank of Asia 10.65percent 1.00% Min Rs. 5,000 – Max Rs. 50,000 Bajaj Finserv 10.20% 1.50percent Indian over at this website Overseas Bank 10.85% 0.62percent Min Rs. 890 – Max Rs. 8,900 United Bank of Asia 10.75percent 1.00% Syndicate Bank 11.50% 0.50percent Min Rs. 500 Punjab and Sind Bank 11.30% 1.00percent Min Rs. 2,000 – Max Rs. 50,000 Kotak Bank 9.60% 1.00percent Jammu And Kashmir Bank 12.20% 0.20percent

According to the existing rates, Citibank provides the mortgage loan interest that is lowest rate of 8.70per cent. These prices may differ dependant on the worthiness associated with the home, your career and payment ability. Greater the mortgage quantity, greater is the interest rate.

From first October 2019, loan against home was connected to outside benchmarking which will be centered on repo price. All the banking institutions have previously connected their home loans to Repo Linked Lending Rate for example. RLLR.

RBI in addition has brought NBFC’s underneath the purview associated with the RBI’s Banking Ombudsman scheme. This can assist resolution that is speedy of between clients and NBFC’s and provide a screen into the clients to submit their grievances.