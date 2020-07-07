Loan against home Jan 2020

The Sunday Leader

Mortgage Loan Interest Levels in Asia

Cheapest Interest Rate 8.70%
Processing Fee Upto 1percent of loan amount
Loan Tenure Upto 15 years
Lowest EMI Per Lakh ? 880 for 20 years
Prepayment Charges Nil fees
Compare Loan Against Property Interest Levels All banking institutions

Bank Loan Against Property Speed Processing Fee
SBI Loan Against Property 9.65percent 1.00% Max Rs. 50,000
HDFC Loan Against Property 9.40percent 0.25%
ICICI Financial Loan Against Property 10.15% 1.00% Min Rs. 5,000 – Max Rs. 10,000
Axis Bank 11.25% 0.50% Min Rs. 10,000 – Max Rs. 10,000
Citibank 8.70percent
Indiabulls 10.50% 1.00percent Min Rs. 5,000
PNB Housing Finance 10.25% 1.00percent
Standard Chartered Bank 10.10% 1.00percent Min Rs. 10,000
DBS Bank 11.90% 0.50percent Max Rs. 10,000
IDBI Bank 10.20% 1.00percent
Edelweiss 12.00% 1.00percent
Central Bank of India 11.10per cent 0.50% Max Rs. 20,000
Piramal Housing Finance 10.10% 0.50percent
Andhra Bank 10.75%
Yes Bank 10.50% 1.00percent
PNB 10.20percent 0.90% Max Rs. 45,000
DCB Bank 12.72% 1.00%
Union Bank of Asia 11.50per cent 0.50percent
OBC 10.95% 0.50%
Karur Vysya Bank 12.15% 0.50percent
IndusInd Bank 9.50% 2.00percent
HSBC Bank 9.80% 1.00% Min Rs. 10,000
DHFL 12.00per cent 2.00% Min Rs. 15,000
Corporation Bank 11.35% 1.00percent
Canara Bank 11.70% 1.00percent Min Rs. 5,000 – Max Rs. 50,000
IDFC Very First Bank 11.80% 1.00percent Min Rs. 5,000
Allahabad Bank 14.15% 0.53% Min Rs. 2,670 – Max Rs. 80,100
HDFC Bank 9.75% 1.25per cent Max Rs. 10,000
RBL Bank 13.05% 1.25percent Min Rs. 7,500
UCO Bank 10.80% 1.00percent
South Indian Bank 10.70% 0.50percent
Lakshmi Vilas Bank 11.65% 1.20percent
Karnataka Bank 10.90%
Indian Bank 12.25% 1.17percent
Federal Bank 11.90% 0.50percent Min Rs. 3,000 – Max Rs. 7,500
Dhan Laxmi Bank 11.55% 1.50per cent Min Rs. 10,000
Cholamandalam 11.50percent 1.00%
Bank of Asia 10.65percent 1.00% Min Rs. 5,000 – Max Rs. 50,000
Bajaj Finserv 10.20% 1.50percent
Indian over at this website Overseas Bank 10.85% 0.62percent Min Rs. 890 – Max Rs. 8,900
United Bank of Asia 10.75percent 1.00%
Syndicate Bank 11.50% 0.50percent Min Rs. 500
Punjab and Sind Bank 11.30% 1.00percent Min Rs. 2,000 – Max Rs. 50,000
Kotak Bank 9.60% 1.00percent
Jammu And Kashmir Bank 12.20% 0.20percent

According to the existing rates, Citibank provides the mortgage loan interest that is lowest rate of 8.70per cent. These prices may differ dependant on the worthiness associated with the home, your career and payment ability. Greater the mortgage quantity, greater is the interest rate.

From first October 2019, loan against home was connected to outside benchmarking which will be centered on repo price. All the banking institutions have previously connected their home loans to Repo Linked Lending Rate for example. RLLR.

RBI in addition has brought NBFC’s underneath the purview associated with the RBI’s Banking Ombudsman scheme. This can assist resolution that is speedy of between clients and NBFC’s and provide a screen into the clients to submit their grievances.

