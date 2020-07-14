exactly what are others reading?

Megan Bogg

Hi, i have sent applications for my pupil finance, and have now been awarded ?4054, But my mum is on not as much as 25k a year. We rang them up and additionally they stated its that I sent for proof of my mums divorce because they haven’t processed the decree absolute. I need to hold back until the June that is 1st to down if they are planning to reassess it, but I am actually, actually worried. They will have updated the system and stated that I am awarded with ?4054 and have now delivered a page confirming that quantity, is it probably be changed?

Tom Grindrod

Mike Courtney

What are the results if the moms and dads earnings significantly falls during the(ie through unemployment) year. Can there be method that the upkeep loan is reassessed and increased?

Jake Butler

Yes there was a means. You can easily apply for modification of circumstances. Please contact pupil finance concerning this.

Ray

Many thanks with this article/post, actually helpful.

Courtney Hepple

I’m over 25 and seeking to utilize for a maintenance loan. Have always been I appropriate in thinking SFE won’t need certainly to ask my moms and dads their home earnings, NI, economic information or talk to HM Recenue and customs? It simply goes down personal earnings?

Jake Butler

Hi Courtney, i really believe that’s true.

Redman

Hi, why do SFE require my wife’s income? Will she need to pay if we don’t? Such as for instance if we died / divorce or separation or was at employment lower than ?25k (sorry it is a miserable concern! )

Neil

Am I right in convinced that both the education loan together with upkeep loan are both written down after 39 yrs?

Jake Butler

Hi Neil, the loans are combined in to a lump sum in relation to your payment. What this means is both are written down after three decades ( perhaps perhaps not 39).

Neil

Many Many Thanks Jake. We’m nearly to start out my 2nd 12 months and I also did not submit an application for upkeep in my own very first 12 months I would have to pay it back no matter what as I thought. I would aswell go on it then since it to truth advance installment loans online idaho i might never ever repay it if I do not make adequate to clear it all at 30yr. Thanks

Kai

Hi here, i will be studying company in the united kingdom then moving up to the united states to accomplish a masters level in your free time while working over there. Graduate roles in the region i do want to work with begin at around $50 000 a year, which can be around ?35 000. Just exactly How would the repayments work with this? We realize I need to spend 9% of ?14,000 which may be around ?130 a but how would i do this month? Would i must create a standing purchase of some type to cover cash towards the mortgage? Would i need to spend worldwide transfer costs and alter the total amount I spend on a monthly basis consistent with change prices or would there be a method to get this done immediately?

Jake Butler

Hi Kai, it is possible to contact the student education loans business because they needs to have the payment thresholds for every split nation.

Great Glen

The dining table for household earnings and upkeep loan are wrong, I have actually gotten a lot less loan in terms of your family earnings

Jake Butler

Hi Glen, there is two things right here.

The dining dining table is dependant on a learning pupil residing far from house and away from London.

The dining table has also been recently updated and it is in line with the stats for the 2018/19 term.

These two things will be why you likely received less.

Dan

Hello. I will be likely to learn this current year. I’ve an EU citizenship and been surviving in the united kingdom for nearly 4 years. Am I qualified to receive the upkeep loan?

Jake Butler

Hi Dan, unfortunately the federal federal government web site states you’ll want been residing in great britain for at the very least 5 years before starting your studies in order to be qualified to receive an upkeep loan as an EU nationwide in the united kingdom.

Dan

Hello. Does which have become 5 consecutive years? I have additionally resided in the united kingdom once I ended up being a young child.

Jake Butler

It’s become consecutive as much as I’m conscious.

Lucas

HI there, great post. I’m seeking to begin Full-Time this current year. I’ve been located in great britain for over 5 years now. We became citizen that is EU 6, this means my moms and dads aren’t EU resident but still reside in Argentina. We completely help myself and do not get hardly any money from their website however in any situation just how would I exercise demonstrating their earnings from over here or would i need to take action to begin with? We reside in London and my income that is yearly goes under ?25.000.

Jake Butler

Hi Lucas, I think that under these situations you had apply as an likely independent. I would personally make sure with student finance however.

HB

My question is: i’ve been learning with sponsorship from might work. So far We have had no need of that loan for either the tuition costs (work sponsored) or the upkeep loan (in your free time research and two good incomes). But, we separated from my hubby year that is last. I’ll be using the last 12 months of my MSc from Sept 2018 – could I make an application for a upkeep loan when it comes to final 12 months (essentially the dissertation). Every thing We have read makes mention of the re payments in years 1 & 2 just? Thank you for just about any assistance/advice you are able to provide.

Jake Butler

Hi, you will likely need certainly to always always check our postgrad loan guide for information.

Unfortuitously I do not think you will be qualified while you’ve currently started your MSc.

HB

Many thanks for the web link Jake – we’ll check always this away. I agree it make never be possible, but would kick myself if it had been an alternative and I also had not bothered finding away. Many Many Thanks once more.

R Mac