Federal Direct Loan Annual Limits

Pupil Classification Dependent pupils separate pupils (and reliant pupils whoever moms and dads have already been declined a Federal Direct Parent PLUS Loan due to credit that is adverse) Undergraduate Bachelor’s Degree pupils*

Freshman (0 to 29.9 undergraduate credit hours earned/transferred) $5,500 (a maximum of $3,500 of the quantity could be in subsidized loans. ) $9,500 (only $3,500 with this quantity may maintain subsidized loans. ) Sophomore (30 to 59.9 credit that is undergraduate earned/transferred) $6,500 (a maximum of $4,500 of the amount might be in subsidized loans. ) $10,500 (a maximum of $4,500 for this quantity may maintain subsidized loans. ) Junior/Senior (60 or maybe more credit that is undergraduate earned/transferred) $7,500 (a maximum of $5,500 of the amount may maintain subsidized loans. ) $12,500 (a maximum of $5,500 with this quantity may take subsidized loans. )

*Federal laws need Federal Direct Subsidized/Unsubsidized Loans be prorated whenever an undergraduate student’s staying amount of research is faster than the full year that is academic. Proration can limit the utmost loan amount that students may borrow for the rest of the period of research. Loans are prorated on the basis of the true wide range of credit hours staying within the system of research.

Licensure and Recommendation Pupils

For reliant students, $5,500

For separate pupils, $12,500 (a maximum of $5,500 of the quantity might maintain subsidized loans. )

Graduate Pupils: $20,500

Boonshoft class of Medicine pupils: Up to $47,167

Class of pro Psychology and Master of Public Health Program pupils

For pupils attending 9 months: $33,000

For pupils going to one year: $37,167

Federal Direct Loan Aggregate Limits

Scholar Type Loan Limit Aggregate Direct Subsidized/Unsubsidized Loan Limit by scholar Type

Undergraduate, Dependent Students $31,000 (a maximum of $23,000 of the quantity may maintain subsidized loans. ) Undergraduate, separate pupils (and undergraduate, dependent pupils whoever moms and dads have already been declined a Federal Direct Parent PLUS Loan because of credit that is adverse) $57,500 (a maximum of $23,000 of the quantity can be in subsidized loans. ) Licensure and Recommendation Pupils For dependent pupils, $31,000 (a maximum of $23,000 of the quantity may maintain subsidized loans. ) For separate pupils, $57,500 (a maximum of $23,000 of the quantity might take subsidized loans. ) Graduate pupils $138,500 (a maximum of $65,500 for this quantity may take subsidized loans. ) Boonshoft class of Medicine Students $224,000 (a maximum of $65,500 with this quantity may take subsidized loans. ) class of expert Psychology and Master of Public wellness Program Students $224,000 (only $65,500 for this amount might take

Besides the yearly and aggregate limitations to the quantity of Federal Direct Subsidized/Unsubsidized Loans it is possible to borrow, addititionally there is a restriction as to how long you are able to get a Federal Direct Subsidized Loan. That you can receive Federal Direct Subsidized Loans if you are a first-time borrower on or after July 1, 2013, there is a limit on the maximum period of time (measured in academic years. In the event that limitation relates to you, you might not get Federal Direct Subsidized Loans for over 150 % associated with the posted duration of your system. This is certainly called your “maximum eligibility period”. As soon as you make use of your “maximum eligibility period” particular forms of enrollment might make you be in charge of the attention that accrues on the Federal Direct Subsidized Loans whenever U.S. Department of Education often might have compensated it. For more information, please visit www. Studentaid. Ed.gov. To learn more and particular examples concerning the 150 % Loan that is subsidized Limit view the Federal scholar help reality sheet.