Karl – Kissed Homer from the lips after stating that his mother taught him to prevent kiss a trick.

Nonetheless, it ought to be noted that Karl is suggested to be of German beginning, and guys men that are kissingn’t always equate to homosexuality up to just respect in certain countries in europe, but generally speaking instead of the lips, instead in the cheek. Karl additionally patted Homer on the behind after offering him a pep talk, however in the context associated with situation, it might effortlessly be viewed a gesture that is comradely than an affectionate one. 12

Llewellyn Sinclair – sometimes appears within the audience of gays. 4

Personal Burns – into the level Medal of Homer, soon after Private Burns taunts Sergeant Abraham Simpson by saying that he will need to kiss him after dodging their assault, Abraham Simpson, whenever choosing a 2nd pass, relates to Burns as, among other items, a “nancy-boy” (a slang term for a homosexual). Nevertheless, this is certainly non-canon.

The Yes man – Although small is well known concerning this character, he possesses an extremely eccentric and personality that is flamboyant. Nonetheless, their message impediment is because of a swing.

Bisexual

Lady Gaga – she actually is freely bisexual in actual life (that is hinted into the hit solitary “Poker Face”) as well as kisses Marge Simpson in Lisa Goes Gaga, much to Marge’s shock. Nevertheless, Marge is directly in terms of we all know.

Verity Heathbar – makes her husband Charles for Patty, whom states which they had been brought together by their hatred of Homer. 13 Patty has never had a verified wedding yet, nevertheless.

Hinted to be Bisexual

Rainier Wolfcastle – perhaps bisexual since he has got their very early homosexual porn movies found within his bed room into the Strong hands associated with Ma, although these might have been created for cash (a.k. A a gay for pay actor) rather than as a expression of their genuine sex.

Leprechauns – two of these seen hands that are holding a St. Patrick’s Day event. Nonetheless, one of these hitched a woman that is gypsy “Hex and also the City”. Duffman – Slept with Titania, who had been contending in a bartending competition which he was judging. 14 nevertheless, Bart mentions that Duffman is supposedly in a long-lasting homosexual relationship after seeing him dining with Booberella. 15 He is later on in a relationship with Grady. 16 It must certanly be noted, nonetheless, that we now have many different actors portraying Duffman, 17 and not every one of them always have a similar orientation that is sexual. Also, a few of the actors are now actually dead.

The ocean Captain – Apu delivers pornographic publications to maintain the water Captain’s team from resorting to situational homosexuality for around 10 minutes, at the very least. 18 nevertheless, the Captain can also be seen taking photos of Selma and Patty into the nude to handle being away at ocean. 19

Santa’s minimal Helper – Intrigued by male dogs in the Springfield Gay Pride Parade. 20 nonetheless, he mated with both she actually is the Fastest21 and Rosa Barks, 22 both of whom had been absolutely feminine as both unions produced puppies.

Ralph Wiggum – within the Simpsons Movie, he declares “we like males now! ” after seeing Bart nude for a skateboard. 23 nevertheless, Lisa Simpson ended up being their very very first crush. 24 It should always be noted, however, that absolutely nothing Ralph states about himself is dependable since their comprehension of all things are dubious.

Martin Prince – generally speaking was and effeminate demonstrated to have crush on Ralph Wiggum at one point citation required. He could be accused to be homosexual by Nelson and protests, “I’m nothing yet! “; 1 but features a robot boyfriend as time goes by. 25 On one other hand, he did have an attraction to Princess Kashmir on seeing Bart’s photo of her dance with Homer, also talking about it to be “quite exciting” and calling her a “sexy woman” as he asked Bart whom she ended up being. 26 When he imagines himself as a baseball player in “changeable You” he could be keeping arms with both a male and cheerleader that is female.

Lisa Simpson – into the episode “Holidays of Future Passed”, a montage of pictures were featured to demonstrate a glimpse of what’s in the future for the Simpsons household. Lisa is shown intimately keeping arms with two feamales in one picture, then with a different girl in another picture. She actually is later on shown hitched to Milhouse Van Houten and achieving a young child with him, and perhaps marrying Ralph Wiggum. She’s got additionally dated some other guys. Into the episode Beautiful Grandpa, Homer is flipping through the truth shows, to Lisa’s disgust. Nevertheless, whenever Homer and Lisa keep flipping through networks and discover a truth show on homosexual wedding she says ‘Well’ and thinks about any of it. Al Jean additionally teased that the episode that is future-set Season 29 would feature Lisa winding up with a female. 27 but, Mr. Lisa’s Opus is ambiguous about any of it. The episode Bart to the Future contradicts this when a then 38-year-old Lisa promotions and wins to become “the first straight feminine President” of this united states of america.

Milhouse Van Houten – while Dr J. Loren Pryor discuss problems with Bart in kindergarten, he mentions about Bart’s “flamboyantly homosexual tendencies” however knew it was Milhouse’s file as opposed to Bart. Nevertheless, Milhouse has a crush on Lisa and has now dated other girls such as for instance Samantha and Greta.

Gil Gunderson – Although when hitched to Shirley Gunderson, he could be shown in Tapped Out putting on a Pride ensemble. The initial, the 2nd therefore the 3rd of this Cool Moms – all are married and possess sons, however when Marge abandons the club, they begin hugging and kissing one another. 28

Shauna Chalmers – she actually is suggested to be bisexual as Dolph stated that she invited 200 dudes and 7 girls to produce down together with her with a SpringFace message.

Lenny Leonard – Despite having a girlfriend, 29 he could be hinted to be interested in Carl.

Carl Carlson – Despite having a wife, 30 he could be hinted to be drawn to Lenny.

Barney Gumble – into the bomb shelter he complains about being moved but he had been fine out it was Principal Skinner with it when he finds. He dated Daria before, nonetheless it might be their ness that is drunk that this.

Hans Moleman – He unfortunately states that “nobody’s gay for Moleman”. But, he once dated Selma, therefore whether or perhaps not he is secretly homosexual or bisexual is up for debate.

Edna Krabappel – while she’s dated lots of men and ended up being hitched to Ned Flanders, within the Ned-liest Catch, it really is revealed she dated Patty Bouvier as soon as. Whenever Ned is mostly about to kiss Edna within an episode, he envisions all of those other individuals she has kissed. Patty’s face pops up and claims it fuckcams mobile absolutely was an “experiment”.

Otto Mann – he could be seen along with Julio within the episode Bart the theif.

Transgender