A synopsis of Portland’s LGBTQ+ Nightlife for the Newcomer

Portland hosts an array of LGBTQ+ activities every evening for the week, therefore the community that is LGBTQ among America’s most vibrant and noticeable, and you’ll discover sets from party events and comedy evenings to drag bingo, drag brunch, and drag programs. No matter what you express, there’s somewhere cool and safe for you really to satisfy individuals like yourself and have now a very good time. Here’s an updated help guide to Portland’s LGBTQ+ nightlife and events that are seasonal.

Bars, Dancing, Strip Clubs

CC Slaughters & Rainbow Lounge (219 NW Davis) CC Slaughters & Rainbow Lounge can be your prototypical homosexual club. It’s split into two areas, accompanied by a video clip slot parlor. The Rainbow Lounge is close to Darcelle XV Showplace (see below), and it is ideal for a cocktail, chatting, or going to a party that is viewing while CC’s party floor hosts multiple drag revues and celebration evenings each day of this week.

Crush (1400 SE Morrison) Crush is among Portland’s coziest, many queer-friendly pubs, and it is currently Southeast Portland’s only bar that is LGBTQ. Crush delivers a foodie-friendly menu, crafted cocktails, sidewalk patio, burlesque-drag revues, stand-up comedy programs, nonbinary concerts, and pants-free party events.

Darcelle XV Showplace (208 NW third) This is Portland’s longest-running LGBTQ+ bar, and house to famous performer Darcelle XV. Darcelle’s could be the place that is go-to the absolute most traditional type of drag: hefty makeup products, classic gowns, and groan-worthy jokes from several of Portland’s best queens, including Poison Waters, Bolivia Carmichaels, Alexis Campbell Starr, and Darcelle by by herself.

Eagle (835 N Lombard) Eagle is under brand new administration, but which includesn’t impacted the vibe at this North Portland homosexual club. Eagle has pool, a covered smoking patio, and no-frills products, and mainly interests homosexual men whom like Tom of Finland and Robert Mapplethorpe, once you know the reason.

Escape Bar & Grill (9004 NE Sandy) Escape Bar & Grill acts the LGBTQ+ community and buddies closest to I-205 with pool, karaoke, games, and a full menu. Escape has become the closest thing Portland has got to a full-time lesbian club, though it welcomes anybody who desires to have fun.

Local Lounge (3536 NE MLK) it is a community club having a calendar packed with drag revues, variety shows, karaoke evenings, and party parties. Whilst it shows LGBTQ+ artwork and serves brunch and tasting parties for restaurant pop-ups, Local Lounge has an unpretentious environment with $1 tacos.

Sante Bar (411 NW Park) the piano bar providing cocktails, real time jazz, television musical viewing parties, and available mics with sets from storytelling and poetry to call home music. It’s theoretically into the Pearl District, it is a simple stroll from the Old Town homosexual pubs.

Scandals (411 NW Park) At 40 years young, Scandals is among Portland's longest-running LGBTQ+ bars and it is the very last vestige of downtown's long-gone Vaseline Alley homosexual region. Scandals features pool tables, a sidewalk patio, trivia, viewing events, karaoke, and month-to-month real time jazz. You can easily purchase meals from neighboring plunge restaurant the Roxy and over bring it. Every during Pride, Scandals shuts down their section of street for an epic block party june.

Silverado (610 NW Couch) The Pacific Northwest’s longest-operating male strip club relocated final cold weather, creating store beside the celebrity Theater in a previous recreations bar.

It does not appear to be much on top, due to the fact genuine celebration is into the cellar. There aren’t as much poles while the past location, but there’s no shortage of sexy male dancers.

Stag PDX (317 NW Broadway) maybe it’s as a result of administration modification, but recently Stag happens to be celebrating bodies that stray from the Magic Mike that is classic image. Drag queen MCs host various music themed nights—like trap, Latin, and pop—as well as a regular amateur evening and a drag brunch. Two evenings a their stage exclusively features trans dancers of all expressions month.

Parties & Dance Nights

For Gender-Bending, Glitter, and Perspiration:

Blow Pony (Bossanova Ballroom, 722 E Burnside) Portland’s longest-running queer party party/drag revue has expanded, blended, and broken the gender binary for over ten years.

Bridge Club (different areas) A roaming party for cool children hunting for indie DJs and immersive art installments. Held at places such as the White Owl Social Club, and Produce Row.

Circuit Breaker (Tonic Lounge, 3100 NE Sandy) Circuit Breaker interrupts the nationwide homosexual celebration circuit that’s related to Pride period and White Parties, producing a safe environment for fetish research and exposition.

Club Kai-Kai (Paris Theatre, 6 SW third) Patrick Buckmaster and Ann Pyne’s flagship celebration brings visitors like Tiffany “New York” Pollard, RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni, and their fans up to a sex club-turned-concert location on a monthly basis for the sex-positive fantasy that is club-kid.

Complete Send (Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison) Party-producing besties Permanentgoodone and Katya get together for the themed that is monthly of queer Burning Man-vibe fashion and dance.

Change (Killingsworth Dynasty, 832 N Killingsworth) clothe themselves in your most liberated form while you dance the evening away, while you’re watching pop-up drag or individuals consensually getting involved in a common kinks, including foodplay and shock that is electric.

Twirl (Kenton Club, 2025 N Kilpatrick) component concert, component drag show, and part dance party, Twirl is a bi-monthly discotheque from DJ Le’Mix with funk, household, and nu-disco performers through the regional and scene that is national.

Up (Whiskey Bar, 31 NW 1st) Katya brings the extra-ness each month with Up’s go-go dancers, high-concept drag shows, and pop-up market.